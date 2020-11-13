Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Taskforce Member Recommends Withholding Food Stamps and Rent Assistance from Those Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccines

If you vote for tyrants, you get tyranny.

This is what millions of Joe Biden supporters are about to discover if their candidate manages to steal the election and seize control of the White House.

A prominent member of Biden’s Covid-19 taskforce, a CIA-linked operative named Luciana Borio, says that people who refuse to be vaccinated should be deprived of food stamps and rent assistance.

And in order to convince Black Americans to take the vaccines, influencers should be hired to brainwash Blacks with special compliance messages that are scientifically tested in social engineering focus groups.

In other words, obey or starve. This is all contained in the report linked in this story, by the way.

This is on top of another Biden taskforce member now calling for a 4-6 week national lockdown for all Americans — a kind of national economic suicide to finish off whatever small businesses might have survived the covid nightmare so far.

This covid tyranny is exactly what we’ve warned was coming: Lockdown tyranny and vaccine tyranny, enforced through a horrifying new “medical credit scoring” system that tracks your compliance with government mandates for vaccines, lockdowns and masks.

The taskforce member in question here is Luciana Borio, MD, the Vice President of In-Q-Tel, a CIA-linked propaganda front that uses social engineering tactics to enslave humanity.

She’s listed as the top member of the “Working Group of Readying Populations for COVID-19 Vaccines” as described in a document from the Center for Health Security, released in July of this year by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

A copy of this PDF has been saved at the Natural News servers, in case they try to take it down from its original location.

The document says that federal agencies should collude to develop a “national promotion strategy” — which might as well be called a “national propaganda strategy” — for convincing people to take potentially dangerous and deadly covid-19 vaccines which have skipped any real rigorous testing.

“Bundling” of vaccinations with food stamps, health care and rent assistance

The document recommends that vaccine mandates get “bundled” with other social services such as food stamps (WIC program), rent assistance and health care services. The report explains:

Local and state public health agencies should explore collaboration with interagency and nongovernment partners to bundle vaccination with other safety net services.

It also says that “bundling” vaccines with food stamps would be, “a way to build trust and streamline vaccine provision” among low-income people such as “Blacks and minority communities.”

Yes, just as we’ve all known for quite some time, the depopulation vaccines will be targeting Blacks in America, which is exactly what the abortion industry targets as well.

But anyone who criticizes the forcing of vaccines onto Black Americans will be called racist, of course.

The report also talks about putting in place a medical police state monitoring infrastructure to surveil Blacks and minorities in real time, making sure they surrender to forced immunizations:

It will also be critical to monitor in real time who has gotten the vaccine and what the key facilitators and barriers to vaccination have been within communities, so local public health departments can adapt their approaches accordingly.

The document even talks about Blacking-up the vaccine propaganda language in order to appeal to Blacks and so-called anti-vaxxers:

Given the diverse nature of social identities in the United States, vaccination communications will need to be tailored to specific audiences that are key to an equitable and effective COVID-19 response (eg, essential workers, parents, groups with high comorbidity rates, communities of color, vaccine-hesitant persons).

In order to brainwash Blacks and minorities into accepting dangerous, experimental covid-19 vaccines, document authors say that influential celebrities (such as Hollywood stars and music stars) should be recruited to deliver messages so that uninformed people can be influenced:

Engage a broad network of trusted spokespersons who can deliver and reinforce a unified message about COVID-19 vaccination… To motivate people to take protective actions like vaccination requires that they hear a salient and specific message repeatedly, delivered by multiple trusted messengers and via diverse media channels.

The report even admits that Blacks and minorities have been lied to and abused by the government before, especially involving public health issues: “…minority groups have often experienced a history of government abuse that may make it harder build trust.”

Finally, the document proposes that scientific testing on “vaccination messages” should be openly published by the NIH, CDC and NLM (National Library of Medicine) so that all the authorities have access to all the social engineering experiments that attempt to brainwash Blacks with pro-vaccine propaganda.

Mandatory vaccine sites: Grocery stores, pharmacies, schools, workplaces, senior citizen centers and churches will all be used to force vaccines on everyone

The document not only recommends that food assistance and rent assistance be withheld from those who refuse mandatory coronavirus vaccines, it also says that “home visits” should be used to inject people on a door-to-door basis.

In addition, workplaces, pharmacies, churches and schools are named as candidates for forced immunizations, and the document recommends that pharmacists be allowed to “administer a vaccine directly without a standing order.”

The document specifically states that vaccine efforts should include “nontraditional sites” such as “places of worship” or senior centers, and that covid-19 vaccines should be “bundled” with other essential social services such as food stamps (see below).

From the document: (emphasis added)

COVID-19 vaccination may require ramping up the use of sites that are already available and accessible to older adults butare used less frequently; widely placed community pharmacies, for example, are an underutilized site for routine vaccine promotion and administration,111 but they were used successfully for expanding access to pandemic vaccine in 2009 and 2010.

Most adults in the United States live closer to a pharmacy than to a clinic, and pharmacy vaccination programs can be especially effective for harder-to-reach populations.

Pharmacy immunization efforts work best when pharmacists are given adequate training in administering a new vaccine and when state-level policies allow pharmacists the ability to administer a vaccine directly without a standing order.

Other nontraditional vaccination settings include grocery stores, senior citizen centers, health departments, mass vaccination clinics, and local corporations; these have been assessed as safe and acceptable sites for pneumococcal and influenza vaccines.

After doctors’ offices, the next most common settings for influenza vaccination are pharmacies, stores (eg, supermarkets), and workplaces.

To allow adults to be vaccinated directly in their workplaces seems prudent, especially for essential workers likely to be in the first tier for vaccination.

Schools, which are trusted institutions present in every community and available on weekends and at night, are an additional candidate location; they were used during mass polio vaccination campaigns.

In some cases, it also may be acceptable and feasible to deliver vaccination via home visits by community health nurses when vaccination is bundled with delivery of other preventive health services; this approach has received a strong recommendation in the past from the Community Preventive Services Task Force.

Ensuring that all COVID-19 vaccination sites maintain safe physical distancing practices may require additional planning.

The report also urges vaccine pushers to plan for the “logistics” of using grocery stores as “frontline” sites in a “vaccine rollout.” Here’s the text from the report:

Federal, state, and local health officers and their strategic partners should actively involve experts on preparedness and planning in vaccine rollout preparations as early as possible, given that novel or nontraditional sites for vaccination may become the frontlines of a successful vaccination program.

These experts can help coordinate efforts at heterogeneous sites and adapt strategies that suit each site accordingly.

For example, the vaccination logistics and rollout at a grocery store site will require different planning and preparation than vaccine rollout in traditional physicians’ offices.

Get ready for the rolling out of an Orwellian medical police state run by fascist vaccine pushers and Big Tech censors

The bottom line in all this?

If Biden is elected President and his covid-19 taskforce becomes a reality, America will be transformed into a vaccine-pushing medical police state where you can’t even go to the grocery store or go to church without being harassed by crazed vaccine zealots.

All independent journalism that questions the safety or efficacy of vaccines will be completely banned, and the CDC — using taxpayer money — will roll out an endless stream of pro-vaccine propaganda by hiring famous actors and recording artists to brainwash the masses into getting vaccinated.

This is what happens when you vote for tyrants: You get tyranny.

So roll up your sleeve, Biden supporters, and prepare to be forcibly injected with an experimental, potentially deadly vaccine cocktail that will make the Tuskegee experiments look like a cakewalk.

Blacks and minorities are about to be targeted with the ultimate depopulation weapon:

An engineered euthanasia shot called a “vaccine,” that’s so deadly and dangerous, every propaganda trick imaginable has to be used to convince people to take it… even when it’s free.

And if you say no, you won’t be able to buy groceries, go to church, attend a concert, travel by air or even open a bank account.

If you continue to resist, don’t worry:

They’ll send “isolation teams” to your home to kidnap you and throw you in a CDC concentration camp, where you’ll be “recycled” into biosludge that’s deposited onto the food crops.

It sounds a lot like the Green New Deal, doesn’t it? Except it’s actually the Green New KILL.

