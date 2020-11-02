Joe Biden’s Campaign Slogan ‘build Back Better’ Was Actually Taken From Un's New World Order Agenda

Joe Biden chose ‘Build Back Better’ as his campaign slogan because he is the chosen vessel of the New World Order, and a Biden Harris administration would tear down the United States from sea to shining sea.

The first time I heard Joe Biden’s campaign slogan of ‘Build Back Better’, it struck me as strange because it was just so clunky and inherently meaningless.

Build what back? Better than what? It just kind of hovers in the ether, meaning nothing and saying nothing.

But as it turns out, it says a lot, so much so that it turns out to be the main slogan to the impending New World Order of the United Nations.

What an odd choice for a campaign slogan for a United States candidate for president, unless….

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

Unless it’s connected to something called The Great Reset, unless it’s connected to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, unless it’s connected to this entire COVID-19 global trojan horse of the New World Order.

Which, as it turns out, is exactly what the truth is.

Joe Biden chose ‘Build Back Better’ as his campaign slogan because he is the chosen vessel of the New World Order, and a Biden-Harris administration would tear down the United States from sea to shining sea.

Build Back Better? Only if you’re a globalist.

Build Back Better is a dog whistle for the Green New Deal of AOC and the Democratic Socialists, for Climate Activism, for defunding the police called for by Black Lives Matter, and for the call to ‘radically reimagine’ what life would like like in a post-capitalistic, post-America, post-law and order brave new world.

Still think your vote doesn’t count this year? Think again.

By Geoffrey Grider, Guest writer