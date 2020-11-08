Joe Biden Mask
Migrant CrisisPlanned ParenthoodTransgender Agenda

If You Voted for Joe Biden, You Voted for This: Abortion, Oppressing Religion, Transgender Kids, Face Masks, Lockdowns, Illegal Immigration, Etc.

The soul of America is tainted. The tens of millions of Americans who voted for Joe Biden, have just voted to:

Joe Biden Mask

Whether or not the number is off by even a few million, around 70 million Americans still pulled the lever for Biden-Harris.

Perhaps worst of all:

If Biden and Harris prevail in the race for the White House, brace yourself for a horrifying fundamental transformation of America, with Christian faith and morals in the crosshairs.

Source: LifesiteNews.com

America is Gone and I am Done: 'They Want it All, Mind, Body and Soul' Previous post

Related Articles

New Bill Will Criminalize Christian Teaching On Sexuality Gay Transgender Children Kids
NewsReligionTransgender Agenda

New Bill Will Criminalize Christian Teaching On Sexuality

Emily Ratajkowski
NewsTransgender Agenda

Transgender Agenda: Actress Emily Ratajkowski Says She Won’t Reveal Baby’s Gender Until Child is 18

Leftist Artist Releases Sick New Song 'thank God For Abortion'
Planned ParenthoodReligion

Leftist Artist Releases Sick New Song: ‘Thank God for Abortion’

Trudeau Gay Parade Children
NewsTransgender Agenda

Trudeau’s Parental Prosecution Law Must Be Stopped