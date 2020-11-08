If You Voted for Joe Biden, You Voted for This: Abortion, Oppressing Religion, Transgender Kids, Face Masks, Lockdowns, Illegal Immigration, Etc.

The soul of America is tainted. The tens of millions of Americans who voted for Joe Biden, have just voted to:
Support abortion and infanticide under any circumstance;
Smash religious liberty via the Equality Act;
Prosecute the Little Sisters of the Poor, and any other Christian organization or person of faith seeking to follow their consciences;
Make “transgender rights” the number one civil rights issue of our time;
Mandate face masks across the nation interminably, keeping government’s boot on the neck of the economy;
Allow minors as young as eight years old to choose dangerous hormone treatments to treat childhood and adolescent gender dysphoria without parental approval and despite parental objections: A temporary measure leading to a lifetime of pain and regret;
Deny counseling for anyone with unwanted same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria;
- Squash the fossil fuel industry, tossing up to ten million people out of work, and ending affordable transportation and energy for all but elites;
- Open our borders, creating a tsunami of illegal immigration.
Whether or not the number is off by even a few million, around 70 million Americans still pulled the lever for Biden-Harris.
Perhaps worst of all:
Because Joe Biden claims to be a Catholic, if he is elected president, the United States will offer a horribly distorted portrait of Catholicism and what it means to be a Catholic man to the entire world.
If Biden and Harris prevail in the race for the White House, brace yourself for a horrifying fundamental transformation of America, with Christian faith and morals in the crosshairs.
Source: LifesiteNews.com