How Britain and America Are Wiping Themselves Off of the Face of the Earth

Britain and America are in a race to see who can be first to reject their culture and repudiate their history.

In Britain museums Are Hiding Their Exhibits Because They Show Savagery of Primitive (a politically incorrect word) Societies Instead of Equality with, or Superiority over, the West and Are Collections of Imperialist Bias.

The Telegraph reports that museum directors and immigrant-invader activists are decolonizing Britain by purging all signs of imperialist bias and erasing British history.

“Indeed scarcely a week passes without another flashpoint emerging – the removal of statues, the BBC’s plan to drop Rule Britannia from the Last Night of the Proms, the National Trust putting Winston’s Churchill’s home at Chartwell on its list of properties with imperialist connections, the National Maritime Museum reviewing Horatio Nelson’s ‘heroic status’.

“For Toyin Agbetu, a British Nigerian social rights activist, ‘Any institution that continues to exhibit stolen ethnographic items, publish false narratives and maintain idolatry ideologies of global “white” supremacy is abusing its audiences by making them both recipients and enabling participants of criminal endeavour.’”

In the United States statues continue to topple while schools and universities teach white Americans that they are racists who must be held accountable for the sins of the Founding Fathers and their work – the US Constitution.

If Trump loses the election to a gangster and an anti-white racist, America is finished.

By Paul Craig Roberts, chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.