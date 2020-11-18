Greta Thunberg is UNABLE to Answer a Simple Question Without a Script

Observers were shocked at a now viral video that shows environmental activist Greta Thunberg being unable to answer a basic question without a script.

Thunberg has been lauded by the media establishment for her thunderous speeches denouncing world leaders who don’t take climate change seriously enough.

However, when the teenage campaigner was asked a question on that very subject, her response, or lack thereof, was remarkable.

“Could you please tell us what kind of message what you are doing here today – what kind of message would you send by doing this to world leaders and also can I ask you, do you think it’s about time President Trump would respond to what you have said today?” Thunberg was asked.

After a long pause, Thunberg said:

“Erm, I think… I’m sorry what was the first question?”

And this probably explains her activity on social media: Facebook Glitch Reveals Greta Thunberg’s Father And A UN Delegate Are Posting As Teenage Climate Activist

After the journalist repeated the question, Thunberg responded:

“I think what we want to send… the message we want to send is to say that we have had enough and erm…”

Thunberg then looks to the woman sitting to her left before stating:

“Anyone else want to answer that question? I can’t speak on behalf of everyone.”

The journalist then asks Thunberg the same basic question again, to which she responds:

“I think maybe you should give some questions to the others as well.”

Thunberg’s performance was a complete 180 from the forcefulness of her usual scripted remarks.

Below, I will include screenshots of the top comments from YouTube, just in case the videos is taken down:

As the Daily Mail previously reported, Thunberg’s rise to popularity was a carefully orchestrated public relations campaign, with many suspecting that her mother, also an environmental activist, is the real brains behind the operation.

“She’s a little kid, what do you expect? If what they have doing with Biden is elder abuse, this must be child abuse,” writes Dave Blount. “Everything leftists present to us is a sham.”

Source: Summit.news