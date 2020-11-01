Graham Hancock - It Sounds Crazy, But It's True - The Strangest of All Ancient Mysteries
Graham Hancock: It Sounds Crazy, But It’s True – The Strangest of All Ancient Mysteries

Researcher and author Graham Hancock explores some of the most incredible ancient mysteries from around the world, that include:

Tibetan stone levitation, the Walls of Jericco, The Earth Crust Displacement Theory, Elongated Skulls, Giant Spheres, the Great Flood, Machine Cut Stones and Advanced Technology, Stone Melting/softening Techniques and moulds.

Our planet is scattered with ancient sites that demonstrate incredible tasks that simply defy all logic.

How and who was responsible for this incredible knowledge?

Reference: YouTube.com

