Geoengineering Watch: Our First Ever High Altitude Atmospheric Testing

After substantial difficulty and expense, Geoengineering Watch has utilized two types of aircraft to complete multiple atmospheric particulate sampling flights up to and exceeding 40,000 feet.

One of the aircraft we conducted our testing missions in is also used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for their atmospheric testing operations.

The Geoengineering Watch team carried out multiple sample gathering flights in the high altitude haze layer being emitted by large jet carriers.

The lingering, spreading and sun blocking jet aircraft trails are not just condensation as we have been told by government sources.

The dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, is ongoing.

These global climate engineering operations are causing unquantifiable damage to the planet’s life support systems and human health.

This twelve minute video is an insight segment from the under production ground breaking climate engineering exposé documentary titled “The Dimming”.

