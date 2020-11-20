City Councilman P.g. Sittenfeld
NewsVoting is Rigged

FBI Arrests Cincinnati Democrat Councilman for Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Votes

FBI agents on Thursday arrested Cincinnati Democrat City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld for accepting bribes in exchange for votes.

Thursday’s arrest of Sittenfeld marks the third arrest on the city council this year.

Fox19 reported:

City Councilman P.g. Sittenfeld

Charges unveiled against Sittenfeld in his 20-page indictment allege he schemed to funnel money from developers into a political action committee (PAC) that he secretly controlled, court records show.

The “developers” were really undercover FBI agents who handed a total of $40,000 in Sittenfeld checks on three different occasions, according to the indictment.

Sittenfeld, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is running to be Cincinnati’s mayor and considered by some as the front runner with thousands of dollars raised for his campaign.

He is now the third Cincinnati City Councilmember to be arrested on corruption charges this year and the second in the past week alone.

Federal authorities recently revealed in court records they were investigating corruption and bribery related to votes and development projects and said more prosecution were coming.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference last week that accepting campaign donations in exchange for favors also violates federal law.

Reference: Thegatewaypundit.com

The Great Reset vs. the Great Awakening – the Grand Battle Taking Place Right Now for the Future of America and the Free World Previous post

Related Articles

Masks Don't Work
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Major New Study: No Evidence Masks Work

Attorney Sidney Powell COINFIRMS Dominion Servers in Germany Confiscated
NewsVoting is Rigged

Breaking: Attorney Sidney Powell CONFIRMS Dominion Servers in Germany Confiscated

Sidney Powell
NewsVoting is Rigged

Sidney Powell, Where Are the Court Cases? Where Are the Court Filings? We’re on the Clock.

Dominion Confirms Donation To Clinton Foundation, Still Denies Democrat Bias
NewsVoting is Rigged

Dominion Confirms Donation to Clinton Foundation, But Denies Democrat Bias