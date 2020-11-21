Fauci: Masks & Social Distancing Will Be Required Even AFTER a COVID-19 Vaccine That is Supposedly Over 90% Effective

It’s no wonder the vast majority of Americans don’t believe anything they’re told about the COVID-19 virus, outside of what they have personally experienced.

by JD Heyes

If you’ve had the virus, you know how it feels, how it behaves, how it acts. It really is a lot like typical influenza for nine-out-of-10 people who get it.

In fact, many of those same people will tell you about ‘the time I got the flu and it was much worse.’

So yes, COVID-19 is real — it’s always been real — but that’s about all most people are willing to admit to.

And that’s because the “health experts” and the garbage ‘mainstream media’ we’ve all been subjected to for the past eight months have been contradictory, hypocritical and outright wrong about what information they provide us.

And there is no one more guilty of that than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the career bureaucrat and functionary who has headed up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since Ronald Reagan’s first term.

In terms of ‘informing’ Americans and telling us what we ought to be doing to protect ourselves from the pandemic, he’s been all over the place.

In March, for instance, Fauci was adamant during a “60 Minutes” interview when he told Americans there was no need for us to wear a mask to protect ourselves.

Not long afterward, masks were not only being recommended, use of masks was being made mandatory (and those orders remain in effect today).

Fauci was being hypocritical again this week in an interview with one of the most dishonest ‘journalists’ on one of the most dishonest networks — CNN — when asked about the pending COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to a distribution center near you.

Host Jake Tapper asked Fauci,

“Once somebody has been immunized … Once the process is complete, does that mean they can take off their mask, don’t have to social distance, and go about their lives as before?”

Here’s what he said:

“I would recommend that is not the case. I would recommend you have an added area of protection. Obviously, with 90 plus percent effective vaccine, you could feel much more confident, but I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated.”

Say what?

“Even though for the general population, it might be 90 to 95% effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is. So when I get vaccinated, which I hope to when it becomes my turn to get vaccinated, I’m not going to abandon completely public health measures. I could feel more relaxed and essentially not having the stringency we have right now,” he added.

So — the mask-and-social distancing mandates, it turns out, are being politicized.

How else do you explain this nonsense?

The fact is, in terms of how vaccines are supposed to work (what we’re told, anyway, by Big Pharma) is that they help create and maintain herd immunity.

Okay, if that’s true, then why in the world would we still need to put on masks and socially distance?

It’s absurd; either the vaccine does create that level of immunity… or it doesn’t. And if not, then why are we even talking about introducing one?

Don’t get us wrong. The effort to even develop a new virus vaccine, as ineffective as Fauci now seems to say that it’ll be, was a milestone.

The president, for better or worse, came at vaccine development with an all-of-government approach, and it worked. Companies spurred on with federal tax dollars indeed developed a vaccine in record time.

But — apparently they don’t work because ‘The Fouch’ says we still have to distance and mask up.

Speaking of the hypocrisy and confusing messaging being given to Americans, Fauci said in April that he believed it would take a vaccine for the country to get back to “normal.”

Was that a lie, too?