Ex-Vatican Insider: The Great Reset Will Be Used to ‘Drastically Limit’ Human Freedom

The Great Reset is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum. The House of Windsor (Royal Family) and the United Nations (UN) are prime executive co-producers of the plan, and top sponsors include BP, Mastercard and Microsoft. According to them:

There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset Initiative.

They go on to explain all of the disruptions we are facing in our current COVID climate are:

“changing the traditional context for decision making. The inconsistencies, inadequacies and contradictions of multiple systems – from health and financial to energy, environment and education – are more exposed than ever amidst a global context of concern for lives, livelihoods and the planet.”

This ‘Great Reset’ plan has come under fire by many, seeing it as an initiative under the guise of good will to maintain and empower, as Dr. Vandana Shiva calls it, “a corporate extraction machine and the private ownership of life.”

What Happened

The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, Carlo Maria Viganò previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City State has also raised concerns.

A few months ago he wrote a letter to President Donald Trump bringing up what he called the “deep state,” as well as the idea that the COVID pandemic has been one giant “social engineering experiment.”

He recently penned another letter to Trump, this time it was about The Great Reset:

A global plan called the Great Reset is underway.

Its architect is a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations.

In several nations this plan has already been approved and financed; in others it is still in an early stage.

Behind the world leaders who are the accomplices and executors of this infernal project, there are unscrupulous characters who finance the World Economic Forum and Event 201, promoting their agenda.

The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.

The price of these concessions from the International Monetary Fund will be the renunciation of private property and adherence to a program of vaccination against Covid-19 and Covid-21 promoted by Bill Gates with the collaboration of the main pharmaceutical groups.

Beyond the enormous economic interests that motivate the promoters of the Great Reset, the imposition of the vaccination will be accompanied by the requirement of a health passport and a digital ID, with the consequent contact tracing of the population of the entire world.

Those who do not accept these measures will be confined in detention camps or placed under house arrest, and all their assets will be confiscated.

You can access and read the entire letter here.

According to Ellen Brown, an attorney and chair of the Public Banking Institute:

“No country will be allowed to opt out because it would be endangering the rest… Who is behind the Great Reset and what it really entails are major questions that need their own article, but suffice it to say here that to escape the trap of the globalist agenda, we need a mass awakening to what is really going on and collective resistance to it while there is still time.

“There are hopeful signs that this is happening, including massive protests against economic shutdowns and restrictions, particularly in Europe; a rash of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the lockdowns and of police power overreach; and a flood of alternative media exposés despite widespread censorship.

Life as we know it will change. We need to ensure that it changes in ways that serve the people and the productive economy, while preserving our national sovereignty and hard-won personal freedoms.”

Why This Matters

Perspectives like this are often deemed as “conspiracy theories” by the mainstream, and many onlookers follow suit to this cultural explanation.

But is this not worth discussing on a larger level?

I recently wrote an article diving deep as to why such thoughts regarding The Great Rest and a “New World Order” are far from a conspiracy theory and are worthy of legitimate discussion: “COVID-19: A Precursor To A ‘New World Order?’ aka “The Great Reset.“

It feels as though it is time we must pull ourselves out of this adolescnt, dismissive culture when it comes to these ideas, and begin looking at what they truly are. (…)

If we don’t want people who don’t truly represent us to have tremendous amounts of power, then we have to wake up and realize that it’s not them who has to change, it’s us.

Source: Collective-evolution.com (excerpts)