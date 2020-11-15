Election Results in Milwaukee Show Similar FRAUD Pattern as Pennsylvania and Michigan (Possibly 61,400 Votes Swapped)

A deep dive into the results in Milwaukee shows a similar pattern The Gateway Pundit found in Pennsylvania and Dr. Shiva found in Michigan: the more Republican the precinct the higher percentage of votes shifted from President Trump to Joe Biden.

We’ve also previously reported on the results from Milwaukee where the number of votes that went for Joe Biden made no sense using the statistical technique known as ‘Benford Analysis’:

Next we reported on a pattern identified in Michigan’s results by Dr. Shiva from Massachusetts, where Trump votes were systematically switched from President Trump to Joe Biden in consistent manner.

This pattern is too consistent to be found in a natural set of numbers and therefore indicates ‘monkey business’ or fraud.

Today we report the results of a similar analysis of the results in Milwaukee based on Dr. Shiva’s analysis.

We analyzed precincts in Milwaukee and found again that votes were transferred from President Trump to Joe Biden in an unnatural pattern indicating fraud.

According to Dr. Shiva and others, the voting machines used in the US in the current election and in prior elections have the ability to store votes not as binomial characters but as fractions. This allows these machines to weigh votes for candidates and change elections based on this weighting.

There is NO REASON why this feature should be included on a voting machine.

There is only ONE REASON to include this feature on voting machines: to STEAL elections.

For example, if you like a candidate you count two votes for every vote he or she receives. If you don’t like a candidate, you give that candidate one-half a vote for every vote that person receives. You then set up a voting machine’s weighting such that all votes are allocated based on you weighting.

At the end of the day you count ballots and all are counted but the number of votes for the first candidate is nearly twice as much as the number of votes that candidate received and half as much of the number of votes for the second candidate.

This can be done because we’ve found that votes are stored as decimals in US voting machines providing for manipulation and voter fraud.

Dr. Shiva was on with conservative talk show host Larry Elder and he explained this process in a short interview held during the past week:

The longer version of Dr. Shiva’s talk regarding the 2020 steal is provided below.

In this video Dr. Shiva and two colleagues discuss the election in Michigan and how in three counties a minimum of 138,000 votes were transferred from President Trump to Joe Biden.

This is because the voting machines used in these counties are able to allocate votes.

This leads us to today.

A data scientist who remains anonymous performed a review of the data in precincts in Milwaukee. His conclusion is very similar to Dr. Shiva’s in Michigan in three counties. The more Republican the makeup of a precinct, the more votes that were taken away from President Trump and ‘switched’ to Joe Biden.

Also, ironically these votes move in a linear fashion which is very disturbing and highly, highly unlikely. The pattern indicates that these precincts were manipulated and votes were removed from President Trump and allocated to Joe Biden.

As Dr. Shiva would say, ‘this is too perfect’.

Our analysis of precincts in Milwaukee shows the same hockey stick pattern, which is highly, highly unlikely, and similar to what Dr. Shiva observed in Michigan:

Based on the above analysis for Milwaukee, the higher a precincts percent of Republican votes for Congress, the lower the percent of Trump votes for President.

This doesn’t make sense and is highly, highly unlikely. The reasonable expectation is the more the Republican votes for Congress, the more the number of Trump votes as well.

The fact that this pattern occurred in swing state Wisconsin in the exact same pattern as was identified in swing state Michigan, provides additional information on a systemic fraud across the country in our 2020 Presidential election.

We compared the Milwaukee results to Dane County Wisconsin results and they are very different.

In Dane county the percent of Trump votes in the county is very similar to the percent of Republican votes. This is expected.

In Milwaukee, when statistically eliminating the current highly unlikely and impossible results (i.e. fraud), the more likely result is 30,700 more votes for President Trump and a corresponding 30,700 votes less in Joe Biden’s column. The total being a 61,400 vote swap.

With Biden currently leading President Trump by only 21,000 votes, this analysis at a precinct level when corrected would move President Trump to the win column in Wisconsin.

The more we dig into the data, the more we identify patterns that don’t make any sense at all. The reason the numbers don’t make statistical sense is because there is something going on, and it’s more than likely fraud.

