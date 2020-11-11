According to https://everylegalvote.com/country, Trump is leading 234 to 212
NewsVoting is Rigged

Election Data Analyzed: Over 500,000 Votes SWITCHED from Trump to Biden via Voting Machine Software Theft

An analysis of the raw voting data dumps from the 2020 election, carried out by user “Centipede” (“PedeInspector”) at TheDonald.win, reveals bombshell news.

It appears that hundreds of thousands of votes were switched from Trump to Biden via the software control systems of the voting machines.

This was done in real time, during election night, which also explains why election counting was slowed in swing states in order to allow the election theft to be coordinated and executed.

PedeInspector explains how he wrote a script to detail all the instances of votes being lost or switched from Trump to Biden. His data source is the NYT raw data dump feed at the following link (which may not function once the NYT pulls it).

As The Gateway Pundit explains:

The author also claims that the data is from Edison Research and it is the same data that is used for election coverage by at least ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. It is also used for the website of the NYT, and probably others as well.

This json data feed is like a transaction log file. It shows each update to the voting totals, like a Flight Data Recorder (“Black Box”) on a commercial airliner. — Read more on the subject here.

He shows what one of the data switches looks like:

Data Switch

As you can see, votes were taken from Trump and added to Biden. In this case it was only a few thousand, but there were thousands of other vote switch transactions in the log files.

Understand that this is absolute proof of software-based vote theft. (See more details below.)

This is like having the black box recorder recovered after a jet crash. All the data are intact. The election was stolen over the ‘net, in real time.

A detailed list of the vote theft results

This list is organized by voting systems (voting software brands). We are highlighting the swing states in particular, so notice how the special emphasis on vote theft focused on these states.

Dominion Voting Systems:

Pennsylvania : Switched : 220,883   Lost Votes : 941,248
New Jersey : Switched : 80,242   Lost Votes : 20
Florida : Switched : 21,422   Lost Votes : 456
Michigan : Switched : 20,213   Lost Votes : 21,882
New York : Switched : 18,124   Lost Votes : 623,213
Georgia : Switched : 17,407   Lost Votes : 33,574
Ohio : Switched : 14,965   Lost Votes : 5,102
Virginia : Switched : 12,163   Lost Votes : 789,023
California : Switched : 7,701   Lost Votes : 10,989
Arizona : Switched : 4,492   Lost Votes : 0
Minnesota : Switched : 2,766   Lost Votes : 195,650
Tennessee : Switched : 2,330   Lost Votes : 0
Louisiana : Switched : 2,322   Lost Votes : 0
Illinois : Switched : 2,166   Lost Votes : 54,730
Wisconsin : Switched : 2,078   Lost Votes : 3,408
Colorado : Switched : 1,809   Lost Votes : 0
Utah : Switched : 1,627   Lost Votes : 0
New Hampshire : Switched : 973   Lost Votes : 116
Iowa : Switched : 938   Lost Votes : 477
New Mexico : Switched : 268   Lost Votes : 4,610
Missouri : Switched 0 :   Lost Votes : 20,730
Nevada : Switched : 0   Lost Votes : 0
Alaska : Switched : 0   Lost Votes : 0
Washington : Switched : 0   Lost Votes : 0
Hawaii : Switched : 0   Lost Votes : 0

Kansas and Texas use Premier Election Solutions, owned by Dominion Voting Systems.

Texas : Switched : 14,954 Lost Votes : 30,557
Kansas : Switched : 1,674 Lost Votes : 2,154

Election Systems & Software :

Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50
Kentucky : Switched : 8,129 Lost Votes : 23,849
Arkansas : Switched : 3,664 Lost Votes : 20,748
South Carolina : Switched : 2,779 Lost Votes : 2,119
Montana : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 1,276
South Dakota : Switched : 1,347 Lost Votes : 1
North Dakota : Switched : 234 Lost Votes : 681
Maryland : Switched : 203 Lost Votes : 0
North Carolina : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 15
District of Columbia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Unknown Systems:

Connecticut : Switched : 3,834 Lost Votes : 272
Massachusetts : Switched : 3,613 Lost Votes : 51
Oregon : Switched 2,557 Lost Votes : 0
Alabama : Switched : 1,170 Lost Votes : 408
Mississippi : Switched : 355 Lost Votes : 0
Maine : Switched : 271 Lost Votes : 35
Rhode Island : Switched : 6 Lost Votes : 13
West Virginia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 78,300
Idaho : Switched 0 Lost Votes : 0
Oklahoma : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0
Indiana : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0
Delaware : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0
Vermont : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Rudy Giuliani confirms that Dominion software people are stepping forward as whistleblowers

In yet more shocking news that will change the course of history, Rudy Giuliani has now confirmed, during a live broadcast with Steve Bannon’s “Warroom” program, that Dominion software witnesses are stepping forward and blowing the whistle on the massive vote theft fraud:

Without the vote fraud, Trump wins with 307 electoral votes

The website EveryLegalVote.com shows the real election results once you remove all the vote theft.

Without vote theft: Trump wins with 307 electoral votes.

With vote theft: Biden wins with 304 electoral votes.

Fraud has been detected and documented in nearly all the swing states, including PA, MI, WI, GA and VA:

Source: DistributedNews.com

NewsVoting is Rigged

ConspiracyNewsVoting is Rigged

