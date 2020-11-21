Edward Snowden & Computer Science Prof. Explain How Easily Voting Machines Can Be Hacked

You are probably familiar with Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower who blew the whistle and shared evidence showing that the U.S. Government not only illegally collects massive amounts of data via a variety of surveillance techniques on its own citizens, but also citizens of many other countries around the world.

On July 27th, 2019, Snowden tweeted a video of J. Alex Halderman, a computer science and engineering professor at the University of Michigan who is an expert in the field of election security.

In the video he emphasizes how easy it is to hack the voting machines used today during the presidential elections.

In a 2017 hearing, he states the following:

“I know America’s voting machines are vulnerable, because my colleagues and I have hacked them repeatedly. As part of a decade of research, studying the technology that operates elections and learning how to make it stronger.

“We’ve created a tax that can spread from machine to machine like a computer virus, and silently changed election outcomes. We’ve studied touch screen and optical scam systems and in every single case we found ways for attackers to sabotage machines and to steal votes.” – Halderman

In the video tweeted by Snowden, he states that “these machines have got to go.” Snowden has also shared in 2016 how easy it is to HACK into a US voting machine with a £24 memory card.

Now corroborate this with the claims coming from one of Trump’s lawyers Sidney Katherine Powell, who is an American attorney from North Carolina.

She claims that she knows for certain that voter fraud can be found on voting machines around the country during the 2020 election, and the scale is large enough to overturn the election results.

She claims they will have presentable evidence by the end of the week. There are other supposed examples of fraud that have come to light being heavily denied.

The machines in question are made by a company called Dominion and right now, claims by President Trump and supposed evidence of fraud is running rampant from his campaign.

These claims have been heavily denied by Dominion and Smartmatic, and ‘fact-checkers’ are all over these claims heavily denying them and labelling them as false conspiracies.

The fact that according to mainstream conjecture, election machines could have so easily been hacked in 2016, but not in 2020 just doesn’t make sense, especially given the fact that the same type of machines were used in both elections.

