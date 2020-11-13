Explosive Claim Dominion Software Deleted Over 2.7 Million Votes Nationwide And Switched Over Half A Million From Trump To Biden
NewsVoting is Rigged

Explosive Claim: Dominion Software Deleted Over 2.7 Million Votes Nationwide and Switched Over Half a Million from Trump to Biden

As more evidence of Dominion software vote theft continues to emerge, President Trump has tweeted a bombshell news item, stemming from a data analysis of the raw vote log transaction data:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.”

In fact, data analysis reveals that over 2.8 million votes were deleted from President Trump, while 512,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden.

Explosive Claim Dominion Software Deleted Over 2.7 Million Votes Nationwide And Switched Over Half A Million From Trump To Biden

The data are now public, with Python language data analysis tools and full transaction data released by numerous analysts, including the “Centipede” user at TheDonald.win. (See this page.)

Here’s the spreadsheet showing the deleted and switched votes. Not that votes were only deleted from Trump, never from Biden:

Vote Theft Switched Totals

Here’s a map showing where Dominion voting systems are used. Note the heavy emphasis on swing states?

This is where Democrats focus their vote theft and fraud against the People of the United States:

Dominion Map 600

Ballots dumped in Michigan to “catch up with Trump”

At the same time this is happening, Rudy Giuliani is now revealing that 100,000 ballots were brought into a ballot center in Michigan in order to “catch up with Trump.”

This is coming from a sworn affidavit from an eyewitness, one of hundreds who will soon be presented to the courts:

NewsTarget.com is reporting that Dominion Voting Systems is increasingly emerging as the single point for massive vote theft in the 2020 election, and this article reveals the software machines are riddled with backdoor methods for remote access users who can alter votes and change the outcome of entire elections.

Even attorney Sidney Powell is onto the scam and has tweeted out another summary of the vote theft analysis:

Attorney Lin Wood adds that the evidence of Dominion software vote rigging and theft is insurmountable:

Source: DistributedNews.com

Boom! Ticketmaster to Require Mandatory COVID Vaccine for Concert-Goers Previous post

Related Articles

Dc To Give Children Vaccine Consent Behind Their Parents’ Backs
NewsVaccinesWar on Children

DC to Give Children Vaccine Consent Behind Their Parents’ Backs

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei
Inspirational Public FiguresNewsPlanned Parenthood

Guatemala Blocks Planned Parenthood from Opening Office in the Country

According to https://everylegalvote.com/country, Trump is leading 234 to 212
NewsVoting is Rigged

Election Data Analyzed: Over 500,000 Votes SWITCHED from Trump to Biden via Voting Machine Software Theft

Analysis More Than 10,000 Dead People Cast Ballots In Michigan
NewsVoting is Rigged

Analysis: More Than 10,000 Dead People Cast Ballots in Michigan