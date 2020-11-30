Aric Thompson Dominion And Kamala Harris
NewsVoting is Rigged

Dominion Rep Who Scanned Ballots in Georgia County Where Thousands of Trump Votes Were Uncounted Also Worked for Kamala Harris

A Dominion representative who has been scanning ballots in Floyd County, Georgia, appears to have worked as an official photographer for Kamala Harris’ campaign last year.

Over 3,000 votes, the majority of which were for President Trump, went initially uncounted in the county.

Aric Thompson Dominion And Kamala Harris

Aric Thompson, Dominion representative and one of men scanning ballots there, worked as an official photographer for Senator Harris in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He even has a portfolio online with photos he took of her.

Aric Thompson And Kamala Harris

 

Additionally, there are reports that no observers were present for some of the scanning.

“This is one of 2 men scanning in ballots in Floyd County. He worked for Kamala Harris. According to Rome City Commissioner Democrat Wendy Davis, & Floyd County GOP Chair Luke Martin, no observers were present for some of the scanning. Over 3000 uncounted votes found,” Real America’s Voice News reporter Heather Mullins tweeted:

Mullins also shared social media posts from Thompson in which he bashed President Donald Trump:

Aric Thompson And Kamala Harris 2

Earlier this month, the Board of Elections in Georgia’s Floyd County voted to fire Chief of Elections Clerk Robert Brady after officials found thousands of uncounted ballots.

Thompson was photographed scanning ballots with Brady the day after the election.

4 54

Fox reports that “Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.”

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com

Johns Hopkins Takes Down Study Showing US Deaths in 2020 No Different than Prior Years – It Doesn’t Fit their ‘We’re All Gonna Die’ Narrative Previous post

Related Articles

Removing Already Counted Votes From Trump & Switching Them To Biden On Live Tv, In Four Different States
NewsVoting is Rigged

Watch: Removing Already Counted Votes from Trump & Switching Them to Biden on LIVE TV, in FOUR Different States

Useucom Frankfurt, Germany Scytl Servers
NewsVoting is Rigged

United States European Command (USEUCOM) Did Take Control of SCYTL ‘Vote Switching’ Servers in Germany

Acorn Voting
NewsVoting is Rigged

Not Only Was Dominion Prone to Attack from China and Iran, It Was Also Connected to Pro-Obama Entity Known as ACORN

Pa Judge Patricia A. Mccullough
NewsVoting is Rigged

Pennsylvania Judge Rules: PA Election Likely Unconstitutional and Trump Case ‘Likelihood to Succeed’