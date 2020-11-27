Communist Dictator of China Says All Humans Should Be Marked & Tracked

Xi Jinping, the communist dictator of China and personal pal of Joe Biden, is absolutely thrilled that his country’s latest coronavirus release was a success in shutting down the world and destroying the global economy.

And the next step, he says, is to implement a global QR code system to mark and track all humans, giving authoritarian governments like his own the ability to restrict travel if a person is deemed to be “infected.”

During the recent G20 meeting, a who’s who of globalist world leaders, Xi openly called for a “global mechanism” to verify the “health status” of all people on earth.

In order to travel, those living in the new world that Xi envisions will have to get “permission” from the government in order to move about, much like cattle that have to be punched with ear tags before moving from pen to pasture.

By adopting “internationally accepted QR codes,” Xi contends, globalist dictators like himself would be able to easily pull up “nucleic acid testing results” on people in a hot second.

Automated systems probably run by artificial intelligence (AI) would then issue either a “pass” or “fail” result depending on the “infection” status of the human cattle in question.

“We need to further harmonize policies and standards and establish ‘fast tracks’ to facilitate the orderly flow of people,” Xi stated at the elitist gathering. “[We] hope more countries would participate.”

Much like the bar codes that are currently present on food items at the grocery store, Xi’s human bar codes would be issued to all living persons, first to their mobile devices and eventually directly into their skin, presumably in either the right hand or forehead.

Scanning devices would be able to read these bar codes in order to process the human cattle through the system.

Communist China already launched this type of system back in February, it turns out. Chinese human cattle are now issued traffic-light style health codes that determine whether or not they are allowed to travel.

A green code means they are “free” to travel, while orange or red means that a human livestock head must first quarantine for up to two weeks.

Liberals anxious to get branded like cattle in the new world order

Part of how China determines which human cattle can travel freely and which have to stay home is largely dependent upon the communist country’s social credit score system.

Human cattle that disobey the government too many times, for instance, might have a low score that prohibits them from moving about, while the government bootlickers are much higher up on the food chain.

China’s system of governance, in other words, is much like what was depicted in movies like 1984 and Animal Farm, and Xi is hoping to export that same system of control to the United States along with everywhere else in the world.

Far-leftists will likely be thrilled at such a concept, seeing as how they already get their jollies from unconstitutional restrictions like social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing.

You can be sure the liberal cattle will eagerly line right up to get their bar codes just as soon as they become available.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth has warned that Xi’s plan “could easily become a Trojan Horse for broader political monitoring and exclusion” – you think?

“Beware of the Chinese government’s proposal for a global QR code system,” Roth added in a tweet, noting that the plan is eerily “akin to the dangers associated with China’s social-credit system.”

Increasingly more with each passing day, it is becoming obvious that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is little more than a globalist false flag effort to bring about the so-called Great Reset.

