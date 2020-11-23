Communist China Dictator Xi Jinping Calls for Global QR Code Human Tracking System

Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping wants travelers to adopt a global QR code system to help determine their health status and travel “permissions” in a post-coronavirus pandemic travel great reset.

The global elites behind the Great Reset have given us the entire year of 2020 to mentally prepare ourselves for the coming New World Order, and their puppet candidate at the center of it all, Joe Biden, is only too eager to get started in his brief stint as the 46th president of the United States.

We have been warning you about the coming digital Immunity Passport, and now the country that gave us the Chinese Virus is called for exactly that. Expect a cameo appearance from Bill Gates in 3,2,1…

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

China Wants Passenger Tracking System for Global Travel Coronavirus Reset

FROM BREITBART NEWS: During the virtual G20 summit on Saturday, Xi called for a coronavirus “global mechanism” which involves international recognition of health certificates in the form of QR codes to allow people to travel freely, according to state media.

The dictator says the system can be based on “nucleic acid testing results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes,” reported state news agency Xinhua.

“We need to further harmonize policies and standards and establish ‘fast tracks’ to facilitate the orderly flow of people,” he is quoted saying. “We hope more countries would participate.”

QR codes are bar codes that can be read by mobile phones that are a common tool of tracking and control in Communist China.

Under the scheme China has employed since February, users are issued a traffic-light style health code, with a green code allowing someone to travel freely, and an orange or red code indicating that they need to quarantine for up to two weeks.

By Geoffrey Grider, Guest writer / Reference: Breitbart.com