China, George Soros and Bill Gates Plot to Dictate Worldwide Drug Distribution and Exploiting US Hospitals

by Lance D Johnson

Public health officials under a Trump administration or under a potential Biden administration will never offer a scientific strategy to strengthen human immunity.

This is because fearful, weak and obedient populations are easy to control and profit from, and pharmaceutical companies own the media narrative and every politician’s reputation and economic figures.

The proof is obvious.

The federal government dumped over $10 billion into pharmaceutical companies in 2020, looting public funds to develop only drugs and vaccines — which populations are being psychologically trained to anticipate and to depend upon.

One of the companies that enjoyed free taxpayer money was Gilead. The Department of Defense paid Gilead $34.5 million to develop remdesivir, a potential treatment for Ebola virus.

The National Institutes of Health awarded Gilead $6 million taxpayer dollars to speed up its development and sunk another $30 million of taxpayer dollars into clinical trials to observe Remdesivir’s effect on covid-19 patients.

Gilead loots American taxpayers and moves business to China

The U.S. FDA recently granted Remdesivir the agency’s coveted “orphan drug status” so the drug could be fast tracked through the FDA’s drug review process – despite shoddy data on its safety and effectiveness.

As soon as Gilead got what they wanted, the company took remdesivir out of the U.S. and partnered with China to exploit world populations through a sophisticated pyramid scheme.

More specifically, Gilead partnered with a drug facility in China owned by George Soros.

After the swift move to China, Gilead’s stock price surged 20 percent in Shanghai. BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology, a Suzhou based company, is using new technology to synthesize and distribute Remdesivir to the world.

Chinese researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology filed an application to patent Remdesivir.

China will now have control over the world’s template covid-19 treatment plan, ultimately to rip off Americans for a drug that American taxpayers primarily funded in the first place.

Gilead has already partnered with Chinese Health Authorities to conduct new clinical trials for Remdesivir. Why is an American company working with China to dominate the drug market?

George Soros is in on the deal. Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals, a molecule drug discovery and research facility owned by George Soros.

This astonishing connection was revealed in George Soro’s own financial portfolio, which lists the partnering facility at 666 Gaoxin Road, East Lake High Tech Development Zone, Wuhan, China.

This is the same Chinese city where the outbreak began. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was the lab funded by the US National Institutes of Health to study gain-of-function properties of coronaviruses.

China not only has the ability to manufacture bio-weapons and understand how they infect humans, but they also have the patent on the treatment that they can now use to control the rest of the world.

Gilead, Bill Gates, and George Soros will take advantage of Americans by utilizing a drug purchasing ring called UNITAID

Gilead is a well-connected company, involved in a drug purchasing ring called UNITAID. This worldwide drug distributor oversees a “patent pool” that allows pharmaceutical companies to share their drug patents with other companies.

The original patent holder receives royalties when they allow other companies to produce generic drugs derived from their patented drug.

This allows the original patent holder to distribute their drug to both rich and poor nations, while capitalizing on both.

The original drug, Remdesivir, is sold at a high price to the U.S., and provided cheaply to African countries, all while the original Chinese patent holder profits immensely.

China is now included in UNITAID’s “drug pool” – giving the communist country the cheapest prices on the new drug.

America is not included, and U.S. patients will pay over $3,000 for this standardized treatment.

This UNITAID drug distribution network was derived from the United Nation’s Global compact.

UNITAID is financially supported by WHO (Bill and Melinda Gates), UNAIDS, Global Fund, Roll Back Malaria Partnership, and Mr. George Soros himself.

Soros has not only set up a facility to profit from Remdesivir, but he uses those profits to set up the system that enables him to take advantage of the U.S. in a sophisticated price gouging scheme, while still profiting off the drug’s distribution around the world through UNITAID’s drug pool.

This all came to fruition first and foremost after Gilead claimed a monopoly on coronavirus treatment science while using taxpayer funds and the U.S. FDA for fast-track approval to push their questionable drug forward.

This is why people around the world are being taught to live in fear of the virus instead of taking personal action to strengthen their immune system.

George Soros, Bill Gates and the drug and vaccine companies are strategizing to profit from and dominate the world population for years to come, while specifically targeting U.S. hospital systems and Americans.