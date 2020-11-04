Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On Us Election
Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On US Election

The introduction and legalization of “ballot harvesting,” where operatives can collect and submit boxes of ballots without proof of identity, has thrown a huge monkey wrench into last night’s presidential vote tally.

States are wavering wildly as hundreds of thousands of votes are suddenly “discovered.”

Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer is behind the mass legalization of this questionable process. Is this the worst run election in US history?

Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Breaking! Massive Voter Fraud Alleged In Wisconsin And Michigan After Drop Of 300,000 Ballots For Biden And ZERO For Trump

Source: YouTube.com Liberty Report

