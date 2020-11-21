Carol McGiffin: ‘It Will Take Millions of People On the Streets to Send a Message to a Disinterested Government’

Lockdown sceptic Carol McGiffin says lockdown restrictions have “gone so far now” that it will take “millions of people out on the streets protesting” to send a message to a “disinterested” government over coronavirus.

If this fake “plandemic” (i.e planned pandemic) has not awakened you to the fact that the governments actually want to harm and enslave you, then nothing ever will.

We’ve heard countless politicians calling again and again for a New World Order, and yet, somehow, there are still people who think that’s a conspiracy theory (i.e. a term created by the CIA to discredit researchers challenging the official narrative). More recently, they are speaking of a so-called Great Reset, and the very same people who talked about it publicly are now saying it is a conspiracy as well. If there are people who still believe them, then I am sorry to say this, but some people are born to be sheep their entire lives, and nothing will ever wake them up — not because there isn’t enough evidence, but because THEY WANT TO REMAIN ASLEEP.

Watch the interview below:

Reference: YouTube.com