Breaking! Massive Voter Fraud Alleged in Wisconsin and Michigan After Drop of 300,000 Ballots for Biden and ZERO for Trump

President Trump was prophetic again last night during his speech at 3:15am Eastern. The President warned against 4am ballot drops and sure enough, that’s what happened.

President Trump correctly called out the liberal media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina.

In Pennsylvania Trump was ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.

In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.

In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

The idea that poll workers in America can't stay up for a few hours over their normal bedtime to fulfil their duty in counting votes for one of if not the most important election in U.S. history is pathetic. In Europe, whenever there's an election, we stay up until 8am. Weak. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2020

Trump outperformed all expectations and they stopped counting the votes? OK, that's totally normal. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2020

President Trump told his supporters,

“This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. This is a major fraud on the election. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all of the voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any votes at 4 in the morning. We will win this and as far as I am concerned we already won!”

But then overnight the President’s concerns appeared. After telling the world that they were stopping counting overnight, the Democrats suddenly dropped over 300,000 ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan:

I mean LOOK at this graph for Wisconsin I'll zoom in just so you can see the part where Biden votes came out of NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/MPVxTWxjcZ — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

"Milwaukee was supposed to report at 1am. Than they delayed until 2pm. Than delayed until 3am. At 3:30am, Biden over comes a 4.1 lead." pic.twitter.com/VbI5TBvxL9 — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Now look at Michigan. President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and has the lead over President Trump. 138,339 VOTES! And ZERO new votes for Trump.

Twitter was on fire as many people have pointed out that it is statistically impossible that ALL new votes went to Biden and absolutely none to President Trump, but Twitter was quick to censor everyone:

So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those “votes” magically went to Biden? That doesn’t look suspicious at all. https://t.co/6w1MFoVhfg

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Not normal. 100% of the ballots went to Biden. Not even 1 vote for Trump. https://t.co/ZBDfCoPBwU

— 🇺🇸 AGenZConservative 🇺🇸 (@APunchableGuy) November 4, 2020

Welcome to the People's Democratic Republic of Michiganzuela where, mysteriously, every single mail-in vote of the 100,000+ that was counted all went to Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/cJbuD8mUN2 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2020

Pretty impressive, they found 140,000 mail in votes. 100% for Biden. pic.twitter.com/rXiOkdP99u — Brad Wardell (@draginol) November 4, 2020

Hmm… Biden gets an infusion of 138,339 votes, but nobody else gets one? pic.twitter.com/nQIYNNeVW5 — Anticipating Possible Unrest Platts🧯🧯🧯 (@WarrenPlatts) November 4, 2020

Sources: Thegatewaypundit.com; Thegatewaypundit.com