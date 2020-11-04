Michigan Steal
ConspiracyNews

Breaking! Massive Voter Fraud Alleged in Wisconsin and Michigan After Drop of 300,000 Ballots for Biden and ZERO for Trump

President Trump was prophetic again last night during his speech at 3:15am Eastern. The President warned against 4am ballot drops and sure enough, that’s what happened.

President Trump correctly called out the liberal media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina.

Michigan Steal

In Pennsylvania Trump was ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.
In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.
In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

President Trump told his supporters,

“This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. This is a major fraud on the election. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all of the voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any votes at 4 in the morning. We will win this and as far as I am concerned we already won!”

But then overnight the President’s concerns appeared. After telling the world that they were stopping counting overnight, the Democrats suddenly dropped over 300,000 ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan:

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Wisconsin Data Dump 11 4 Morning

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

Now look at Michigan. President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and has the lead over President Trump. 138,339 VOTES! And ZERO new votes for Trump.

Michigan Steal

Twitter was on fire as many people have pointed out that it is statistically impossible that ALL new votes went to Biden and absolutely none to President Trump, but Twitter was quick to censor everyone:

So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those “votes” magically went to Biden? That doesn’t look suspicious at all. https://t.co/6w1MFoVhfg

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Not normal. 100% of the ballots went to Biden. Not even 1 vote for Trump. https://t.co/ZBDfCoPBwU

— 🇺🇸 AGenZConservative 🇺🇸 (@APunchableGuy) November 4, 2020

Sources: Thegatewaypundit.com; Thegatewaypundit.com

Government Website Reveals Extensive 'COVID Cases' Fraud Previous post

Related Articles

Charles Eugene Price
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

University Cop Hit with 52 Charges of Horrifying Sexual Torture of Children

CDC stops counting flu influenza
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

In Unprecedented Move CDC Stops Tracking Influenza for 2020-21 Flu Season (UK Did the Same)

Healthy Supplements
Big PharmaHealthcareNews

FDA Trying to Establish New Drug-like Approval System for Supplements That Could Eliminate Tens of Thousands of Them

Us Marshals Rescue 27 Missing Children In Virginia 'we Will Never Stop Looking'
Child TraffickingNewsSatanist Pedophiles

US Marshals Rescue 27 Missing Children in Virginia: ‘We Will Never Stop Looking’