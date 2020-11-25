BREAKING: Ballot Count Upload Error in Arizona — Over 6,000 False Biden Votes Discovered

Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona dropped from 10,377 votes to 4,202 after a machine error was discovered on Tuesday.

by Cassandra Fairbanks

The error was from a faulty upload from Greenlee County, which showed 22,110 votes — but should have been 3,723. State officials say that it was temporary and has now been corrected.

A data analyst for ABC 15, Garrett Archer, tweeted about the error before trying to downplay it by saying it “happens from time to time.”

Stuff like this happens from time to time. No, the results didn't change, no the canvass is not wrong. It will be corrected. This is why the word unofficial is in marquis letters on all state election reporting sites. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 24, 2020

The error gave Biden more votes than he is currently ahead by. It seems that ALL of these errors end up working to the benefit of one side.

Unofficial election results were displaying incorrectly briefly today due to an uploading error that posted Greenlee County's results multiple times while uploading write-in candidate info. The error has been corrected. https://t.co/npEPjTdFP3 — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 24, 2020

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted about the error, saying:

“Unofficial election results were displaying incorrectly briefly today due to an uploading error that posted Greenlee County’s results multiple times while uploading write-in candidate info. The error has been corrected.”

Biden’s lead is now back to being listed as 10,377.