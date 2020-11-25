False Biden Votes Discovered
NewsVoting is Rigged

BREAKING: Ballot Count Upload Error in Arizona — Over 6,000 False Biden Votes Discovered

Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona dropped from 10,377 votes to 4,202 after a machine error was discovered on Tuesday.

by Cassandra Fairbanks

The error was from a faulty upload from Greenlee County, which showed 22,110 votes — but should have been 3,723. State officials say that it was temporary and has now been corrected.

False Biden Votes Discovered

A data analyst for ABC 15, Garrett Archer, tweeted about the error before trying to downplay it by saying it “happens from time to time.”

The error gave Biden more votes than he is currently ahead by. It seems that ALL of these errors end up working to the benefit of one side.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted about the error, saying:

“Unofficial election results were displaying incorrectly briefly today due to an uploading error that posted Greenlee County’s results multiple times while uploading write-in candidate info. The error has been corrected.”

Biden’s lead is now back to being listed as 10,377.

Brazilians Push Back Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination: 'We’re Not Guinea Pigs!' Previous post

Related Articles

Brazilians Push Back Against Mandatory Covid 19 Vaccination 'we’re Not Guinea Pigs!'
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Brazilians Push Back Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination: ‘We’re Not Guinea Pigs!’

Robert Epstein Google Shifted A ‘minimum’ Of 6 Million Votes In 2020
Big TechNewsVoting is Rigged

Robert Epstein: Google Shifted a ‘Minimum’ of 6 Million Votes in 2020

Mysterious Metal Monolith Discovered In Remote Area Of Utah Desert
MysteriesNews

Mysterious Metal Monolith Discovered in Remote Area of Utah Desert

Japan Lockdowns Empty Streets
CoronavirusDepopulationNews

Lockdowns and Social Distancing: SUICIDE Claimed More Lives in October Than 10 Months of COVID-19 in Japan