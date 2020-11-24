Bombshell! Here’s a Video of Dominion Director, Eric Coomer, Explaining to Elections Officials How to Switch Votes

Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security of Dominion Voting Systems at Dominion Voting Systems. But if you search the company’s profile Eric Coomer has since been removed from their page of directors.

In 2016 Coomer told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software.

Here is more from the 2016 article at the Post and Email:

Dr. Coomer’s statement brings to light a very serious issue all voters should understand. Voting systems must be re-certified each time they make changes to the hardware or software. Recertification is an expensive and time consuming process.

What Dr. Coomer told the Board is that Dominion Voting does not go back for recertification of software when threats to their code are discovered.

Rather, they rely on post-election audits and providing advice to election jurisdictions about security. I have reviewed all of the recertification documents produced by Dominion, and I do not recall any software adjustments for security purposes.

This is the reality of the security of your vote. Software systems that count and record the vote across Illinois and throughout the USA are not updated to address security problems, and even if they were, the software can be completely bypassed by going to the data tables that drive the systems.

And in 2017 Eric Coomer explained how to alter votes in the Dominion Voting Systems in a Chicago demonstration.

Here is the video (7:30):

Now this…

A video turned up from 2017 where Dr. Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting explained to Chicago election officials how to alter votes in the Dominion voting machines.

This then is the SECOND VIDEO of top Dominion executive explaining to election officials how to alter votes with the Dominion machines!

🤡2017 DR. ERIC COOMER EXPLAINS HOW TO ALTER VOTES IN THE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM

🙄THIS SEEMS ABSOLUTELY RIPE FOR FRAUD

👿“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” – Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company pic.twitter.com/dEuPIzGOlC — 🇺🇸PoliticalArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) November 23, 2020

This was a separate demonstration in the Chicago area (notice he is wearing a dark jacket and is without the wrist protector.)

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com / Reference: Rumble