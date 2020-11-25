Bombshell! Roger Stone Claims Bill Gates, Microsoft Designed Software Used by Dominion to Allegedly Steal Election

In a new video, the illustrious Roger Stone drops a major bombshell about Dominion Voting Systems, alleging he has proof that Microsoft, at the direction of billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, designed the software used to commit election fraud.

by Ethan Huff

The longtime political veteran who is helping spearhead the “Stop the Steal” movement for election integrity in the United States says that Microsoft developed what is known as Election Guard, which is capable of hiding votes, switching votes and altering election outcomes.

Election Guard has “been used by Dominion, as well as Election Services, Hurt Intercivic, Clean Ballot, Election Systems and Hardware, BPro, and Smartmatic,” Stone claims.

“In other words, 100 percent of the voting machines and voting systems in this country are using the same software that Dominion has been using to switch votes.”

For the past several weeks, reports about Dominion’s vote-counting software altering votes have been flooding social media.

Numerous sworn affidavits contend that administrators have backdoor access to the systems, allowing them to switch votes at will.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is working independently on behalf of both President Trump and the American people, says she has in her possession solid proof of this, not to mention the fact that more than 100 Dominion employees have been caught purging their LinkedIn accounts in recent days.

On top of that, Dominion representatives changed their minds at the last minute and decided not to meet with Pennsylvania lawmakers about the allegations, which clearly suggests that they have something to hide.

“The denial by the mainstream media that there’s any evidence whatsoever is ludicrous,” Stone correctly points out, debunking the bizarre and nonsensical media claim that there is “no evidence” of election malfeasance.

“The evidence is overwhelming and compelling. Whether Sidney Powell, a fine attorney who isn’t given to making claims she can’t back up in court, can bring a case without the cooperation of the Central Intelligence Agency and the FBI to come clean remains to be seen.”

Bill Gates’ actions are the epitome of treason

That Bill Gates is connected to Dominion is really no surprise, considering his “philanthropic” organization paid Black Lives Matter (BLM) “students” to count ballots in key battleground states.

The so-called “Campus Vote Project” recruited what were described as “young black students” to flood polling places as poll workers, replacing elderly polling place veterans who were told that it would be too scary to work at them this year due to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gates is also behind the mass vaccination campaign that is being rolled out at “warp speed” to inject the entire world with Covid-19 jabs.

According to Gates, the world will only be able to return back to “normal” once everyone is vaccinated with his “cure.”

The infamous “Antifa U-Haul” incident in Louisville, Ky., has also been linked to Gates, who reportedly funded the shields and other riot gear that was supplied to BLM “protesters” following the Breonna Taylor verdict.

They say that where there is smoke, there is also fire. The same can be said of Bill Gates when it comes to fraud, deception and mass genocide.

If evil lurks, Gates is almost certain to be hiding in the shadows.

“If Trump’s team is able to prove that the election was electronically stolen, those caught should be sent to the gallows,” wrote one Infowars commenter.

“We are in the middle of an insurrection,” wrote another.

“The ball is already rolling. We are just waiting for the special ops to arrest and detain treasonous scum for military tribunal.

“This will never even reach SCOTUS. Prepare yourself. Protect your families. It will get uglier than hell but then there will be peace and order.”