Attorney Lin Wood: Georgia Woman Witnesses Shredding Company Shredding Ballots and Recycling Company Destroying Evidence at Elections Office in Cobb County

Georgia Woman Witnesses Shredding Company Shredding Ballots And Recycling Company Destroying Evidence At Elections Office In Cobb County
NewsVoting is Rigged

Attorney Lin Wood posted photos and video of alleged Shredding Company truck leaving elections office in Cobb County Georgia.

by Jim Hoft

Two Georgian women filmed the shredding company trucks picking up the “trash” from the Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County.

One woman said she saw the employees shredding evidence.

The woman Susan Knox filmed the truck picking up the trash from the elections office.

Susan says in the video she witnessed the Shredding Company destroying evidence from the Cobb County election center.

According to her, she called the police, but hey didn’t come:

The woman even followed the shredding company truck after it left the elections office.

Questions: What were they shredding? Illegitimate ballots that couldn’t be added to the count, legitimate ballots that they didn’t want to include to the count, or something else entirely? Is there any way that we can find out?

