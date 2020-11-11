Atomic Bombshell: Analysis of Election Night Data Allegedly Shows Over 500k Votes Switched from Biden to Trump and Over 2,86 MILLION Votes Simply Deleted from Trump

The author claims that his work has been verified but we have not verified the results so we currently are labeling his results “unaudited.”

In the piece the author claims his work is a full list of votes switched from Trump to Biden or votes erased by Dominion (the vote machines used in many states across the US).

The author decided to obtain the data himself and perform an analysis of national votes switched from Trump to Biden and votes erased (the total amount of votes counted decreased by that amount throughout the counting).

The author obtained data that has been passed around that was reportedly captured by the New York Times on election night.

By examining the data the author was able to locate an instance where votes were switched from Trump to Biden so he decided to perform an analysis on the entire data set, starting with the states where Dominion voting machines are used.

The author also claims that the data is from Edison Research and it is the same data that is used for election coverage by at least ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News.

It is also used for the website of the NYT, and probably others as well.

Here are the (unaudited) results by state:

The Chart Lists Votes Switched from Trump to Biden and Votes That Were Lost by Trump

Switched Votes Lost Votes Dominion Systems Pennsylvania 220,883 941,248 New Jersey 80,242 20 Florida 21,422 456 Michigan 20,213 21,882 New York 18,124 623,213 Georgia 17,407 33,574 Ohio 14,965 5,102 Virginia 12,163 789,023 California 7,701 10,989 Arizona 4,492 0 Minnesota 2,766 195,650 Tennessee 2,330 0 Louisiana 2,322 0 Illinois 2,166 54,730 Wisconsin 2,078 3,408 Colorado 1,809 0 Utah 1,627 0 New Hampshire 973 116 Iowa 938 477 New Mexico 268 4,610 Missouri 0 20,730 Nevada 0 0 Alaska 0 0 Washington 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 434,889 2,705,228 Kansas and Texas use Premier Election Solutions, Owned by Dominion Texas 14,954 30,557 Kansas 1,674 2,154 16,628 32,711 Election Systems & Software Nebraska 30,086 50 Kentucky 8,129 23,849 Arkansas 3,664 20,748 South Carolina 2,779 2,119 Montana 2,330 1,276 South Dakota 1,347 1 North Dakota 234 681 Maryland 203 0 North Carolina 0 15 District of Columbia 0 0 48,772 48,739 Unknown Systems Connecticut 3,834 272 Massachusetts 3,613 51 Oregon 2,557 0 Alabama 1,170 408 Mississippi 355 0 Maine 271 35 Rhode Island 6 13 West Virginia 0 78,300 Idaho 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Delaware 0 0 Vermont 0 0 11,806 79,079 OVERALL TOTALS 512,095 2,865,757

Based on this initial analysis over 500,000 votes were identified that were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden. In addition to this another 2,865,757 votes were deleted.

Note that these numbers have not yet been audited by us.

We also have not performed this exercise by county in these states which could impact the countrywide vote totals even more. More needs to be done. But what is clear, there are some very questionable transactions occurring within the voting machines and applications which need to be reviewed further because of apparent material issues in reporting.

We know there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the 2020 election.

Nobody was following Joe Biden and he had zero support, and yet his vote count surpassed the greatest campaign in US history led by President Trump.

We are supposed to believe Joe Biden defeated President Trump and at the same time lost seats in the US House and state legislatures. This is highly improbable.

It looks like the Democrats did everything imaginable in their attempt to steal this election.

The problem was they never expected President Trump to lead a record breaking campaign and they got caught. More will be exposed.

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / References: TheDonald.win; Static01.nyt.com