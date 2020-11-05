Alleged Fraud Aside, Trump Can Win The Election If He Takes These States...

According to national sources such as The Epoch Times, Trump is currently at 214 electoral votes.

If you add Georgia and North Carolina, both of which are obvious Trump wins, far beyond the margin of any Biden recovery, that puts Trump at 245 electoral votes.

Trump is currently leading in Pennsylvania, and it looks like a victory that will be aggressively defended by the President and his team. Rudy Giuliani and Trump attorneys are reportedly en route to Philadelphia right now to fight against the Dems’ attempt to steal Pennsylvania. Trump is currently ahead there by hundreds of thousands of votes.

With Pennsylvania, Trump is at 265 electoral votes.

And that means Trump only needs one other state to clinch the win. That state could be Nevada (6 votes), Arizona (11 votes), Michigan (16 votes) or Wisconsin (10 votes).

Importantly, he only needs one of these states to put him over the top.

Democrats are allegedly hard at work falsifying fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan [update: Detroit as well], but both efforts are already being challenged by Trump team members. Wisconsin will go into a recount, and it’s highly likely the recount will toss out the fabricate “fake” votes that magically appears last night (around 200,000, all voting for Biden at 100%, an obvious fraud).

This means Trump’s path to victory is very clear and also wide open. He must simply halt the ongoing ballot fraud and demand recounts and extra scrutiny to expose the Democrats’ massive fraud operation that they intend to use to steal this election for communist China (through their puppet Joe Biden).

Trump actually over performed:

Never forget that Joe Biden openly bragged about having “the most extensive voter fraud organization” in the history of American politics. What we’re watching is the Democrats deploying that weapon system to target our republic and destroy this nation.

Here’s Biden saying this, in case you don’t believe it:

Publicly voice your support for Trump to continue fighting the fraud and fighting for America. We are just one state away from victory against the communists, the globalists and the deep state. Support Trump! Defend America!

