A Child’s Voice: Pedophiles in High Places

If you are concerned about child trafficking please watch this video and support this guy.

The film he refers to is A Child’s Voice, expunged by Amazon but still available through VIMEO.com. Production company: No Restrictions Entertainment.

In my opinion the degenerates in high places doing the kiddie trafficking and pretty much the same crime syndicate as the puppet masters making our governments dance to the tune of the Lockdown Death Cult.

We really need to unite and take these enemies of humanity down.

John Paul Rice, independent Hollywood film producer of “A Childs Voice” movie on human and child trafficking speaks out:

FBI: Sex with Children is the Fastest Growing Illegal Business in America

Reference: UKreloaded.com