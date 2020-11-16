Pedophilia Boy Scouts Gay
More Than 82,000 Sexual Abuse Claims Filed Against Boy Scouts

More alleged sexual abuse victims are urging others to come forward as the deadline to file claims against the Boy Scouts of America inches closer.

We’ve reported previously that the Boy Scouts have been labeled as “the largest pedophile ring on Earth” as at least 7,800 of their former leaders were involved in sexually abusing children.

The Boy Scouts were already steeped in controversy after announcing last year a ‘gender neutral’ name change, as well as hiring openly homosexual leaders

So far, more than 82k people have filed sexual abuse complaints against the Boy Scouts. Here is the latest:

Source: OAN YouTube.com

