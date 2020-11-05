5 Controversial Ancient Books that Could Shatter the Foundations of History

Throughout the years, archaeologists have come across incredible discoveries. Some of these discoveries are ancient manuscripts which have been found to portray history from a different point of view. A controversial point of view.

Nemours ancient books tell a different side of history. A different side of human origins, and a different side of human capabilities.

These ancient texts, usually considered mythological in nature oppose nearly everything set forth by mainstream scholars and modern history.

Some of them are partially accepted, while some of their pages have been dubbed as a myth because they shake the very foundation of what we know about our civilization.

Regrettably, while these books are real and part of history, the history we’ve been taught throughout the years has ignored them entirely.

This is why in this article, I’ll take you on a journey and introduce you to five ancient books that are both controversial and fascinating, and could shake the very understanding of human history.

I find them beyond fascinating.

1. One of my favorite books is the so-called Book of Thoth.

It is a sacred book that according to ancient Egyptian beliefs, not only offers unlimited knowledge, but legend says that anyone who reads the contents can contain the means to decipher the secrets and master the earth, the sea, the air and the celestial bodies.

Historical records tell us that the book was a collection of ancient Egyptian texts which were written by Thoth — the ancient Egyptian god of writing and Knowledge.

The Book of Thoth appears fragmented in various papyri, the majority pertaining to the second century of the Ptolemaic period.

2. The Kolbrin Bible is another fascinating ancient book believed to have been written around 3,600 years ago.

This ancient book is referred to as the first Judaic/Christian document which spells out understanding of human evolution, creationism, and intelligent design.

Some scholars argue that this ancient book was penned down at the same time as the Old Testament.

Various authors participated in its creation, and the Kolbrin Bible is composed of two main parts which make up a total of 11 ancient books.

3. The Book of Enoch is another book which many authors have placed into the dubious or controversial category.

The Book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious manuscript which is traced back to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah.

The Book of Enoch is considered by many as one of the most influential non-canonical apocryphal writings.

Furthermore, this book is believed to have significantly influenced Christian beliefs.

4. The so-called Book of Giants is believed to have been composed around 2,000 years ago. It was found in the Qumran Caves where researchers came across the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Specifically, the Book of Giants speaks about creatures that inhabited our planet in the distant past and how they were destroyed.

According to the ancient text, the Giants — The Nephilim — became aware that due to their violent ways, they face an imminent destruction. They asked Enoch to speak on their behalf to God.

5. The Ars Notoria is one of the most controversial and mysterious books ever created.

According to legend, this ancient book is a mixture of mystical, historical and sensational content that promises to teach superhuman abilities to those who follow that which is written.

The Ars Notoria belongs to the Lesser Key of Solomon. It is an anonymous grimoire (or spellbook) on demonology.

Its one-hundred-forty-four spells were authored in the mid-17th century, mostly from materials centuries older.

The Ars Notoria contains a set of prayers and which were written in several languages, including Hebrew, Greek, and Latin.

