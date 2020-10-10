Your Post-COVID Life Will Be Controlled By Track & Trace Apps Funded by the Rockefeller & Clinton Foundations

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Clinton Foundation have developed a series of COVID apps which will tightly control your post-covid life. The initiative is launched by non-profit trust Commons Project Foundation which is part of the World Economic Forum.

The Commons Project include three COVID apps: CommonHealth, COVIDcheck and CommonPass. Together, they will collect, store and monitor your health data based on which the apps will decide whether you are eligible to travel, study, go to office, etc.

The Commons Project

The Commons Project is a nonprofit public trust established with support from the Rockefeller Foundation to build platforms and services which will tightly regulate your post-covid life.

The initiative is part of the World Economic Forum implementing The Great Reset agenda.

The Commons Project website describe its role as:

The Commons Project is a non-profit public trust, established with support from the Rockefeller Foundation to build digital services that put people first.

The Commons Project fills the void between tech companies, government agencies and traditional non-profits to build and operate the digital services that constitute public infrastructure for the digital era.

The Commons Project includes three COVID apps:

1. CommonHealth

2. COVIDcheck

3. CommonPass

CommonHealth

CommonHealth will collect and manage your personal health data and share it with the health services, organizations and other apps.

CommonHealth aims to extend the health data portability and interoperability model pioneered by Apple Health to the 73% of people around the world who use Android devices.

It was developed in collaboration with UCSF, Cornell Tech and Sage Bionetworks.

COVIDcheck

COVIDcheck is developed in collaboration with CDC, Clinton Foundation and the World Medical Association.

It will create a new normal for schools, universities, employers and public health agencies through a set of questions which will decide what you should do next.

CommonPass

CommonPass is is a digital health passport which will hold a certified COVID-19 test status or show if you have been vaccinated in future in a way designed to satisfy various governments’ different regulations.

The pass works by passengers taking a test at a certified lab before uploading it. It generates a QR code that can be scanned by airline staff and border officials.

However, it will require Governments to trust coronavirus tests taken at foreign labs. Based on your CommonPass status you may or may not be allowed to travel.

Meanwhile, the CommonPass COVID passport technology is already being tested on flights from Heathrow Airport.

Rockefeller’s Operation Lockstep

In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation funded a scenario-planning exercise that shows how global elites can manipulate and influence public policies during a pandemic.

The “Scenarios for the Future of Technology” document envisions four scenario narratives, one of which, dubbed “Lock Step,” deals with a global pandemic.

This document is regarded by many as sort of “operation manual”, a playbook for how to create a new normal once a global pandemic hits.

Source: GreatGameIndia, a journal on Geopolitics and International Relations.

P.S. As you probably suspected (and came to expect by now), Bill Gates is also involved in contact tracing.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation negotiated a $100 Billion government-backed contact tracing contract in August 2019 — six months before the ‘pandemic’ arrived in the United States and four months before it swept through China.