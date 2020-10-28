World Economic Forum Article from 2016: ‘Welcome to 2030. I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy, and Life Has Never Been Better’

The following article was published back in 2016, by the already infamous World Economic Forum, an international NGO of totalitarian globalists who want to establish a New World Order, under the guise of sustainability and protecting the environment.

It was written by Ida Auken, a member of the Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget).

You will see how this socialist dystopia is presented as something wonderful and desirable, but it is everything that I have warned you about in the past 10 years.

As you will read through, you will undoubtly understand that it is impossible to achieve their vision for the 7.8 billion people that are alive today.

For this plan to work, over 90% of the people that are alive today, would have vanish.

This can be achieved in various ways, from weaponized viruses that will wipe most of us out in just a few years, to more subtle ways, such as infertility and sterilization.

The remaining people, probably around half a billion in total (as written in the Georgia Guidestones), will be crammed in several MegaCities (as proposed in their Vision 2050 agenda), and make the rest of the world off-limits to them.

As I’ve mentioned in the beginning, all in the name of protecting the environment. But since humans will not be allowed to leave the MegaCities, as you will see, who do you think get to enjoy the 99.9% of the uninhabited planet? The “elite” 0.1%-ers and their cronies.

You can read the article below, and I will make some final comments at the end of the article:

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better

by Ida Auken

Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget)

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, “our city”. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.

It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.

We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much.

First communication became digitized and free to everyone. Then, when clean energy became free, things started to move quickly.

Transportation dropped dramatically in price. It made no sense for us to own cars anymore, because we could call a driverless vehicle or a flying car for longer journeys within minutes.

We started transporting ourselves in a much more organized and coordinated way when public transport became easier, quicker and more convenient than the car.

Now I can hardly believe that we accepted congestion and traffic jams, not to mention the air pollution from combustion engines. What were we thinking?

Sometimes I use my bike when I go to see some of my friends. I enjoy the exercise and the ride. It kind of gets the soul to come along on the journey.

Funny how some things seem never seem to lose their excitement: walking, biking, cooking, drawing and growing plants.

It makes perfect sense and reminds us of how our culture emerged out of a close relationship with nature.

“Environmental problems seem far away”

In our city we don’t pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there.

Once in awhile, I will choose to cook for myself. It is easy – the necessary kitchen equipment is delivered at my door within minutes.

Since transport became free, we stopped having all those things stuffed into our home. Why keep a pasta-maker and a crepe cooker crammed into our cupboards? We can just order them when we need them.

This also made the breakthrough of the circular economy easier. When products are turned into services, no one has an interest in things with a short life span.

Everything is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability. The materials are flowing more quickly in our economy and can be transformed to new products pretty easily.

Environmental problems seem far away, since we only use clean energy and clean production methods.

The air is clean, the water is clean and nobody would dare to touch the protected areas of nature because they constitute such value to our well being.

In the cities we have plenty of green space and plants and trees all over. I still do not understand why in the past we filled all free spots in the city with concrete.

The death of shopping

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now.

When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people.

The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time.

I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time.

For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues.

It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

“They live different kinds of lives outside of the city”

My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology.

Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it.

They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.

Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered.

I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth.

We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment.

We lost way too many people before we realised that we could do things differently.

The end.

Spooky, right?

It’s needless to point out that society and culture as we know them today will vanish forever.

Without capitalism and competition, innovation will disappear.

With no financial incentives, creative arts, like the movie industry will disappear. Music will be created by A.I., and clothes will look all the same.

Of course, all traces of the old culture will have to vanish as well, otherwise the people will end up dreaming of world in which they could travel, go out for drinks, eat foods that actually taste nice, or go to the movies, etc..

Without consumerism, variety will vanish as well. Instead of the endless choices that we have today, the society envisioned by the World Economic Forum will offer basic foods, basic drinks, basic clothes, basic… everything.

Food will most probably focus on protein intake and it will come in a small box or, worse, in the form of tablets that the people will swallow twice a day.

In terms of beverages, you can forget about the hundreds of flavors of soda, coffee, milk shakes, beers and wines.

There’s no one “out there” to plant and harvest the coffee beans, for example, no one to roast them, and no one to transport them – and there’s no financial incentive to do it anyway.

So, in terms of drinks, the people will have to do with water and an energy drink of some kind – not for pleasure, but for productivity purposes.

Seriously, you didn’t expect to just lie around doing nothing indefinitely, did you?

These Megacities may managed themselves for the most part, with the help of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and the heavy labor will be mostly done by robots, but someome will have to build (and maintain) the robots.

And someone will have to mine for the raw materials that will be required by these Megacities. Robots will help, but humans will have to do a lot of work as well, such as maintaing the plumbing, sewage system, electric grid, etc..

And what will mankind get in return? A lot less than today, that’s for sure.

No private property, no personal transportation, no privacy, and no freedom.

No art, no culture, no fashion and no little things that give us so much pleasure today.

But there are going to be new drugs, I think. No dystopia is complete without at least one potent drug – be it a drug that keeps the people happy and distracted, as imagined by Aldous Huxely in a Brave New World, or a drug that devoids everyone of their human emotions, as in Kurt Wimmer’s Equilibrium.

Regardless, the future has never looked so bleak! – If we allow it to happen, that is.