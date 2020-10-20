Whistleblower: Google Search Engine is ‘Skewing Results’ to Benefit Democrats

A person who claims to be a program manager at Google Cloud has told investigative journalists with Project Veritas that the search engine is intentionally manipulating results in order to benefit the Democrats and to hinder President Trump’s campaign.

Ritesh Lakhkar, who identified himself as a technical program manager at Google’s Cloud service, made the comments in footage released Monday. The interview appears to have been filmed without Lakhkar’s knowledge.

The project manager accused Google of “playing god” with US politics, and of ‘skewing’ it’s algorithms to project negative news and talking points where Trump is concerned.

When asked if Google favours one party over another, Lakhkar commented that “The wind is blowing toward Democrats, because GOP equals Trump and Trump equals GOP. Everybody hates it, even though GOP may have good traits, no one wants to acknowledge them right now.”

“So the wind is blowing toward Democrats, so let’s skew the results toward Democrats,” he added.

“It’s skewed by the owners or the drivers of the algorithm,” Lakhkar explains, adding “Like, if I say ‘Hey Google, here’s another two billion dollars, feed this data set of whenever Joe Biden is searched, you’ll get these results.’”

Lakhkar slammed Big Tech for “playing god and taking away freedom of speech on both sides.”

BREAKING: @Google Program Manager Confirms Election Interference In Favor of @JoeBiden Google search “skewed by owners and drivers of the algorithm” “Plain and simple trying to play god”#ExposeGoogle pic.twitter.com/swyV1W3ZKt — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) October 19, 2020

He emphasised that “Like, if it was fraud it doesn’t matter, but for Trump or Melania Trump, it matters… Trump says something, misinformation. You’re going to delete that because it’s illegal under whatever pretext. And if a Democratic leader says that, you’re going to leave it.”

Describing the working environment at Google, Lakhkar said “your opinion matters more than your work.”

“When Trump won the first time, people were crying in the corridors of Google. There were protests, there were marches. There were like, I guess, group therapy sessions for employees organized by HR,” he said.

The whistleblower continued, “I guess that’s one of the reasons I feel suffocated [at Google]. Because on one side you have this unprofessional attitude, and on the other side you have this ultra-leftist attitude. Your entire existence is questioned.”

Remember when Google had that meeting in 2016 after Trump won and vowed to never let it happen again? Have you tried finding anything on Google in the last 2 years that doesn't amplify Democrat talking points? "Oh, but there's no bias…we're non partisan." Yeah, OK. 😄 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 20, 2020

Google has not responded to the allegations at time of writing.

Source: Summit.news