And Just Like That, UFO ‘Crash Retrievals’ Are Now Mainstream

Eric W. Davis, a renowned astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and then a consultant for the Pentagon UFO program since 2007, recently stated that, in some cases, the examination of the material retrieved from some UFOs has, according to the New York times, “failed to determine their source” which has led Davis to conclude that “We couldn’t make it ourselves.”

The New York times went on to explain “Davis, who now works for Aerospace Corp, a defense contractor, said he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department Agency as recently as March about retrievals from “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

How cool would it have been to have been at that briefing? The New York Times is claiming, or was told, that the government could not identify the source, but according to Davis, they clearly know that these materials are not made from Earth.

As a side note, the picture you see at the top of this article comes from NASA/ Lockheed senior scientist Norman Bergrun, taken from the Voyager mission in 1980.

It’s an unidentified craft that is extremely and unimaginably large. Norman believes these are “extraterrestrial vehicles.”

The Voyager mission was tasked with photographing Saturn, its rings and its moons. You can read more about that specific story and the picture here.

When someone like Eric Davis speaks, it’s hard not to take notice of what he is saying and explore it with an open mind.

For many years he was a member of the National Institute for Discovery Sciences (NIDS) (Owned by Robert Bigelow), the Chief Science Officer of EarthTech Int’l, Inc. and the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin in Austin, Texas.

He is the Owner/ Chief Executive/ Chief Scientist of Warp Drive Metrics who consults and contracts for the Department of Defense.

He is also an Adjunct Professor in the Early Universe, Cosmology and Strings Group at the Center for Astrophysics, Space Physics & Engineering Research at Baylor University in Waco, TX.

Davis has hinted to the idea that he himself is aware of the source of these objects, just as many others have as well.

The New York Times doesn’t touch on that in their reporting however. We’ll explore the potential reason why the NYT left that out in a moment.

“Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered.” – Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell (source)

