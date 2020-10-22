Trump Turns Hard On Fauci: ‘All These Idiots… Got It Wrong!’

Speaking on a conference call yesterday, President Trump made what appears to be a final and irreversible break with the “lockdown” and “facemask” policies of Anthony Fauci and the rest of the Covid “experts” who have spent the past half year or so attacking civil liberties in the name of fighting a virus.

“People are tired of COVID… People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong… every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster.” – President Donald J. Trump

Will this last-minute attack on Fauci and all the other “idiots who got it wrong” pay dividends as the campaign winds toward the finish?

Sources: Ron Paul Liberty Report; We Are Change;