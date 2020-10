According to top lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich,

“Those responsible for [the corona fraud scandal] must be criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity and sued for civil damages.”

“On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.”

You can watch Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s inspirational speech below:

