Top European Neurologists Claims Masks Are Dangerous – Here Is Why

Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson, MD, PhD, is one of Europe’s leading neurologists who is currently based in London, UK.

She is currently the Medical Director of The London Neurology & Pain Clinic and also serves as a medico-legal experts in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the United States. She specializes in neurology, neuro-regeneration, neuroplasticity, neurotoxicology, environmental medicine and pain management.

She is one of thousands of doctors and scientists from around the world who have strongly disagreed with the measures taken by the World Health Organization at multiple governments to combat COVID-19.

Is this false news? No, she actually gave an interview explaining why she believes masks are dangerous.

What may be false is the claim that masks are dangerous, as multiple internet-fact checkers will likely claim is untrue, and already have.

That said you should, as a viewer, be allowed to hear multiple sides of expert opinion and make choices for yourself.

In a recent interview, she states the following:

I am following the events in Germany with growing concern, in Germany and worldwide, corona turned out to be a moderate flu and the measures are an absolute disaster on every level…

Our health is greatly in our own hands, through good food, good water, a lot of movement, sociability, joy, friends love and lots and lots of fresh air…

We can strengthen our immune system. Have you noticed something, exactly those things our governments have forbidden us…

The much loved mouth and nose cover… the re-breathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding with carbon dioxide.

But we know that the human brain is so sensitive to oxygen deprivation that our nerve cells for instance in the hippocampus who can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen, they can’t survive.

The acute warning symptoms air headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, concentration, slow down in concentration time…

But chronic deprivation, all those symptoms disappear because people get used to it, but your efficiency will remain impaired. And oxygen undersupply in your brain continues to progress.

We know that neurodegenerative diseases need years to decades. So if today you forget your phone number, the break-down in your brain already started 20 or 30 years ago.

While you’re thinking you have to get used to your mask and your own exhaled air, the degenerative processes in your brain are getting amplified through the oxygen deprivation…

The second problem of the brain is the nerve cells are not really dividing themselves, so in case our government generously lets us go without masks…the lost nerve cells will no longer be regenerated, what is gone is gone.

This is extremely important for fearful people who actually think that they are protecting themselves from the virus.

The virus has approximately size of 0.0 micrometers, the pores of the regular masks have a size of 80 to 500 micrometers and are getting bigger though each washing.

The common masks does not at all protect you from the virus. I do not wear a mask, I need my brain to think, I want to have a clear head… and not in a carbon dioxide anesthesia… Oxygen deprivation is dangerous for every single brain…

For children, masks are an absolute no no. Children and adolescents have an extremely active and adaptive immune system… Their brain is also insanely active and has so much to learn…

The youth brain is thirsting for oxygen… In children… every organ is metabolically active, to deprive a child’s brain of oxygen, or even just to restrict this is absolutely criminal… The damage because of it cannot be reversed…

We don’t need a clinical study for that, it is simple simple indisputable physiology… Conscious and purposefully induced oxygen deficiency is a deliberate… health hazard and an absolute medical contraindication…

This therapy, this method, this measure should not be used, should not be allowed to be used.

To use an absolute medical contraindication… by force… there must be definitely and serious reasons and they must be presented to competent in-disciplinary independent bodies to authorize this…

It’s no secret that scientists and doctors who express and explain why they believe masks aren’t effective, and lockdown measures are doing more harm than good, as well as the idea that COVID is not dangerous, are being subjected to massive amounts of censorship.

The interview with Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson has been removed from YouTube, for example. This level of censorship is something we’ve never really seen before.

There are many who oppose what’s happening, more than 500 doctors and scientists in Germany, for example, have signed on as representatives of an organization called the “Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee” to investigate what’s happening on our planet with regards to COVID-19 restrictions. They oppose the measures that have been taken by governments. (…)

The Takeaway

We have to ask ourselves, why are so many experts in the field being completely censored, and why we are being told there is a clear consensus when there is in no way a consensus.

Why is there so much information being shared that completely contradicts the narrative of our federal health regulatory agencies and organizations like the WHO?

Why are we being made to believe that there is no solution for this except for a vaccine?

Why is it so hard to find out what’s going on these days, and why is there so much conflicting information out there?

Does the politicization of science play a role?

Can we continue to rely and obey the advice given to us by public health authorities, or should independent bodies be given as much attention regardless of their view?

Why is certain information emphasized and the contradicting information from credible sources silenced?

What’s going on here?

Is our perception of major global events heavily influenced and controlled for ulterior motives? (…)

Source: Collective-Evolution.com (excerpts)