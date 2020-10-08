World’s Top Epidemiologists Oppose Fauci And Call For End To Lockdowns
Three of the world’s top epidemiologists are going public to contradict Dr. Fauci and other doctor politicians who are calling for renewed lock-downs over the Coronavirus.

They are:

  • Dr. Martin Kulldorff – Harvard Medical School Professor
  • Dr. Sunetra Gupta – Oxford University Epidemiology Professor
  • Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya – Stanford Epidemiology Professor

They were interviewed Monday night by Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

They claim that the consensus in the scientific community is NOT in favor of locking down entire populations, but only those at most risk, and they are calling for the end of lock-downs for the vast majority of the population who are not at risk for COVID.

And they are not alone. They published the “Great Barrington” declaration this week which has already been signed by over 1000 medical and public health scientists within the first few hours of being published.

Watch the full interview:

By Brian Shilhavy

