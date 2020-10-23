Timeline Ties the Bidens, Soros and Even Barack Obama to Ukrainian Affairs Starting in 2014

We’ve reported on George Soros and his actions that have destroyed the US from within for years.

Anti American George Soros was interviewed by 60 Minutes years ago. In this infamous interview Soros claimed to have no shame for turning in fellow Jews to the Nazis in World War II Hungary.

The Nazis stole from the Jews and Soros claimed that if he didn’t turn in Jews to the Nazis, someone else would have.

Notice that in this interview from 20 years ago, Soros was already involved in Ukraine:

After President Trump’s election, George Soros was reportedly behind the airport protests. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the ‘Women’s Protests’ the day after the inauguration.

Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th, 2016, election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts.

And there was information showing that Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country before that.

[In fact, America is Under Attack by No Less Than 187 Groups Funded by George Soros].

But between 2013 and the election of 2016 Soros was involved in Ukraine along with former President Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

[As a matter of fact, George Soros was/is listed as the 2nd most influential figure in Ukraine].

Here is the relevant timeline parts that deserve explaining:

February 14, 2014, VP Joe Biden named by President Obama to be the point man on all things Ukraine.

February 21, 2014, George Soros’ ‘Open Society’ publishes an anti-corruption strategy for Ukraine

April 13, 2014, Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings announces the hiring of Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer who also served as a senior advisor to Secretary-of-State John Kerry. Archer was also the college roommate of CJ Heinz, Kerry’s stepson.

April 15, 2014, Burisma Holdings sends two payments to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s Morgan Stanley account of their Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB) Investment fund.

This business was greatly enhanced through a loan from the Bank of China in November 2013 when Hunter traveled on air Force II with the vice president who had a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The loan for $1.5B went to Biden and Archer’s RSB firm which had collaborated their business with their new venture partner James Bulger who headed the Thornton Group.

Biden, Archer and Bulger appeared to have started this merger (via a loan) on November 10, 2011 when they met with several Chinese government fund leaders in Washington just hours before his father met with then Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Hunter would then meet with other top Chinese officials in Taiwan just two weeks later according to the secret Service report and corroborate with this new disturbing report.

One of the two Burisma payments to the account was for $29,242.82 and the other payment was for $83,333.33 which happens to be the “future” salary payment for Hunter Biden who would not be announced as a hired member to the Burisma Holdings board of directors for another 28 days.

April 22, 2014, Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian PM Yatsenyuk to urge him to foster Ukrainian natural gas production increases – now just three weeks from (already paid) Hunter Biden being named to the board of directors at Burisma energy, the nation’s largest private energy company.

May 13, 2014, Hunter Biden is announced as a board member for Burisma Holdings.

Emails released on Saturday, October 17, 2020 showed Burisma advisor Vadim Pozharskyi orchestrating a meeting for Hunter Biden to lobby for Burisma at the State Department and he directed Hunter to use his father’s position in government to influence a stop to all Burisma probes.

Another interesting development on May 13, 2014, CJ Heinz went out of his way to make it clear that he should not be considered as having anything to do with his business partners Archer and Biden’s acquired and lucrative positions with Burisma.

A Strange (suspicious) measure and a curious statement to secretary Kerry’s top aides.

May 20, 2014, keeping it in the family? David Leiter former Kerry chief-of staff joins the party at Burisma.

He is hired as a lobbyist and was paid $90,000 in 2014 to lobby the State Department, run by his most recent employer, Secretary-of-State John Kerry.

Clearly despite Hunter Biden’s original claim that he was hired by Burisma for legal purposes to help them in “transparency issues”, not to influence the US government in any manner.

Time magazine points out the awfully cringy timing of the lobbyist hiring to do just that only a week after Hunter was hired.

July 5, 2014, Burisma holdings pays $250,000 to Bois Schiller law firm where coincidentally, board member Hunter Biden also worked at the time.

Another payment of $33,039.77 was made on September 16th of that year. (Kind of brings humor into the transparency effort made by Hunter.)

August 20, 2014, Ukrainian Prosecutor General, opens a criminal investigation against Burisma Holdings. *According to the records of the prosecutor general’s case file.

January 18, 2015, new Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin’ prosecutors name Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky a fugitive of Ukrainian justice.

January 29, 2015, British Serious Fraud Office announces it is closing their investigation of Burisma holdings fraud.

(A curious declaration just eleven days after Ukraine’s own justice department announces the founder a fugitive evading criminal prosecution.)

July 22, 2015, Hunter Biden meets with Tony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary-of-State and former national security advisor to Joe Biden.

Hunter requested the meeting in an email to get Blinken’s “advise on several matters.”

August 18, 2015, despite President Obama praising natural gas since his campaigning for president in 2008, he cracked down on American natural gas exploration and declared mandates which put heavy financial burdens on these companies, raising natural gas prices globally.

The president’s steadfast preference for the cleaner burning NG energy falls apart and reverses just months after VP Joe Biden encouraged Ukrainian expansion of natural gas exploration and production where his son Hunter is on the board of the nation’s largest private energy company and one that, along with Russia, would gain considerable market share and enjoy increased natural gas prices as a result of the Obama energy mandate on American energy companies.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and President Trump’s attorney, shared in an interview in February 2020 that the corruption in the Ukraine doesn’t stop with Obama and the Bidens. It also involves George Soros – (at the 2 minute mark):

Whatever Soros was involved with in the Ukraine, it was big enough that Soros got himself involved in the Russia collusion sham investigation after President Trump’s election.

The Epoch Times reported:

Billionaire George Soros and a group of wealthy donors from New York and California have paid $50 million to sustain an ongoing private Russia investigation conducted by former British spy Christopher Steele, research firm Fusion GPS, and a former staffer for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The revelation is part of the final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election released on April 27 by the House intelligence committee.

The report concluded that there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A footnote in the report states that Daniel Jones, the former Feinstein staffer who runs the Penn Quarter Group (PQG), told the FBI in March 2017 that he is working on a project with Fusion GPS that “was being funded by 7 to 10 wealthy donors located primarily in New York and California, who provided approximately $50 million.”

One thing that we now know are reports Soros wanted to take over the oil and gas industry in the Ukraine.

According to John Solomon at the Hill:

Liberal mega-donor George Soros made some big bets during the last U.S. presidential election. One was that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency.

Another was that he could reshape Ukraine’s government to his liking, and that his business empire might find fertile ground in that former Soviet state.

So when Donald Trump’s improbable march to the White House picked up steam in the spring of 2016, Team Soros marched to the top of the State Department to protect some of those investments, according to newly released department memos providing a rare glimpse into the Democratic donor’s extraordinary access to the Obama administration.

Then-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland received repeated calls, emails and meeting requests from Soros, according to the memos obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the conservative group Citizens United.

Solomon continued:

Likewise, Soros set out a bold vision in an internal 2014 memo for his Open Society Foundation to help root out corruption in Ukraine and build a “civil society” after the Maidan Revolution ousted the country’s Russia-friendly president.

It worked with U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials to leverage the so-called Kleptocracy Initiative to fight corruption.

The initiative enabled DOJ to prosecute or seek asset forfeitures from foreigners suspected of corruption, even if the crimes didn’t technically occur on U.S. soil.

Such initiatives are noble in principle. But in Ukraine, some targets had political and business implications as well.

For example, one DOJ investigation in 2014 targeted Ukrainian oligarch Dmitri Firtash. He and Soros both have significant energy interests in Europe — and rival plans to rebuild Ukraine. After Firtash’s indictment, Soros’s business announced plans to invest $1 billion in Ukraine.

Since then, significant problems have arisen with the DOJ’s case, thwarting efforts to extradite Firtash to the U.S. for trial.

And finally, Solomon notes:

And when Ukraine’s general prosecutor sought to investigate one of the country’s nonprofits partially funded by Soros during 2016, the State Department pressured Ukrainian officials to drop the case.

This last piece by Solomon is likely what Rudy is alluded to in his comments about Soros in the Ukraine. The Obama State Department intervened in the Ukraine and stopped the case against Soros. Based on Rudy’s comments, it is likely he has support for Obama’s State Department actions.

