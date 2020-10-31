Time Magazine Announces ‘The Great Reset’ to Usher in World Socialism

The subtitle for the Time feature proposes a special occasion of the present moment for such an initiative, asserting ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want… to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Time magazine has devoted an entire issue to promoting an initiative called “The Great Reset,” referred to by one commentator as “the Green New Deal on steroids” which will seek to “advance socialist ideals, including the destruction of capitalism and individual rights.”

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the primary sponsor of the initiative, “The Great Reset” seeks to address “an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis,” with an expanded goal of improving “the state of the world.”

The WEF was founded by German Professor Klaus Schwab in 1971 and has been gathering “heads of state, billionaires, and heads of big business” yearly to discuss “economical and governance issues… common world rules to supersede national sovereign decisions, promoting nondiscrimination, ‘to transform economies and societies.’”

The subtitle for the Time feature proposes a special occasion of the present moment for such an initiative, asserting “The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want… to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.”

Repeating this theme in the brief video below, Schwab announces:

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century. It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion, and equality. Now is the historical moment, the time, not only to fight the virus but to shape the system … for the post COVID era… In short, we need a Great Reset!”

In his contribution to this special issue of Time, Prof. Schwab expands upon the meaning of “The Great Reset” in an article titled “A Better Economy Is Possible. But We Need to Reimagine Capitalism to Do It.”

Celebrating “the only immediate upside” to the COVID-19 crisis, “the drop in greenhouse-gas emissions, which brought slight, temporary relief to the planet’s atmosphere,” Schwab went on to announce, “there are reasons to believe that a better economic system is possible — and that it could be just around the corner.”

Admiring the “cooperation between governments and business” in developing SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, the WEF executive chairman hoped that such patterns of collaboration “can become a feature of our economic systems rather than a rare exception.”

To accomplish these ends, particularly with regards to “social and governance goals,” Dr. Schwab proposes something called “Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics” which are additional non-financial disclosures for companies in their annual reports.

These metrics would include answering questions such as:

“What is the gender pay gap in company X? How many people of diverse backgrounds were hired and promoted? What progress has the company made toward reducing its greenhouse-gas emissions? How much did the company pay in taxes globally and per jurisdiction?”

In another article on the WEF website, Schwab affirms that “The Great Reset,” will “require stronger and more effective governments” and the “creating … [of] incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.”

He also asserts that “the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” Schwab continues.

As further explained, by Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, the global economy needs “rebalancing.”

“We need to design policies to align with investment in people and the environment,” Burrow said. “But above all, the longer-term perspective is about rebalancing economies.”

In an August 6 video presentation on “The Great Reset,” editor of The Remnant, Michael Matt addressed the connection between the coronavirus crisis and the lockdowns.

“This is not about COVID anymore. This is about a reset of everything. And the United States of America is in the way right now of all of it, so they are destabilizing our entire country,” Matt said.

“The name of the game now is to bring the United States economy to its knees, get it out of the way, so that everyone will want ‘The Great Reset,’” Matt stated.

He continued, “The Great Reset, then, politically, [and] economically … wants to implement massive socialist programs, and, of course, global climate change along the lines of the Green New Deal. The regulation is going to be unbelievable.”

The only person standing in the way of this global effort, Matt asserts, is Donald Trump.

While addressing the WEF annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland last January, the U.S. President stated:

“We are committed to conserving the majesty of God’s creation, and the natural beauty of our world… But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse…

“These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong, and unyielding bastion of freedom.”

While the specifics of the “Great Reset” have yet to be revealed, they are expected to be disclosed at the WEF meeting in January 2021.

However, given the evidence, Justin Haskins of the Heartland Institute concludes, “it’s clear that the purpose of the plan … is to move the world economy toward socialism, using climate change and COVID-19 as justifications.”

And in order to help defeat the “Great Reset,” Michael Matt advises, “pray that Trump wins in November.”