Agenda 2030 Financial Collapse
ConspiracyNWO

The Hidden Agenda Behind The Planned Destruction of America

What drives the civil unrest we see unfolding in the streets today?

Is this an organic form of resistance against an oppressive system of control?

Or is there an ulterior motive striving to restructure the current system of control under the guise of social and racial injustice?

Many are afraid to ask these questions because they may be labeled a racist, for daring to question the legitimacy of the groups who seem to defy the rule of law with complete immunity from the judicial system.

At the same time they receive the endorsement of political leaders, celebrities and mega corporations.

In this report Spiro is joined by Rosa Koire, a top expert on the United Nations Agenda 21 who authored the book titled ‘Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21

Spiro and Rosa Koire discuss and break down how the United Nations’ long standing global governance agendas are materializing before our eyes hidden just beneath the veil of global crisis and social injustice.

