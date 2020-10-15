The Great Reset: Unelected ‘World Leaders’ Use COVID to Launch ‘Sinister’ Climate Agenda

What is the Great Reset that is driving the COVID-19 agenda?

Sky News host Rowan Dean says the next World Economic Forum in Davos has morphed from a “jet-setter climate gabfest” into a sinister “anti-democratic enterprise designed to destroy your job, steal your prosperity and rob your kids of a future”.

“It’s a hardcore leftist eco-horror show replete with quasi fascism,” he said.

Mr Dean highlighted what he described as a “disturbing trend among many of the world’s left-wing elites to increasingly conflate COVID-19 with climate change.

“Many are going so far as to suggest that all the measures applied to the coronavirus, the lockdowns, the destruction of businesses, the suppression of dissent, curfews, strong-arm police tactics, should become the ‘new normal’ for dealing with climate change.

Mr Dean said the next World Economic Forum is planning “to convince governments with the help of big businesses and big tech to bring about something deeply sinister called ‘The Great Reset’.”

“It is a program designed to strip us all of our fundamental democratic rights in favour of a new form of society as dictated by the elites”.

Mr Dean said the advertising for ‘The Great Reset’ was “just about as cliched and vomit-inducing as the most inane corporate ad can be”.

“This promo is saying that all the very worst things in the world, from the coronavirus to bushfires to riots to pollution to poverty are somehow linked.

“Then it is claiming they can magically disappear. Literally at the push of a button and just like that, everything in the world is made right and pure again.

“The Great Reset. What could be simpler?

Mr Dean said ultimately “lunatics including Prince Charles and the United Nations and the IMF want to replicate the global response to COVID and repurpose it for climate change, to enforce zero net emissions”.

Source: Sky News Australia