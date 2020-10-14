Mainstream Media 6 Monolithic Corporations That Control Almost Everything We Watch, Hear And Read
Silenced, Censored & Ridiculed: Mainstream Media’s Lies (Documentary)

Over the past 6 months, we packed our bus & set off to bring to light the CENSORSHIP that has, and is going on around us, now more than ever.

We ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that have been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another.

Each person we interviewed referred us to another … and another … resulting in this EPIC documentary – 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread – harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking their truth.

Mainstream Media: 6 Monolithic Corporations That Control Almost Everything We Watch, Hear And Read

This is a labour of love – we stand to gain nothing and have a single intention – to offer another perspective, another truth to what’s happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak.

All you have to do is take the time to sit back & watch with an open mind & heart ❤

There Were 88 Media Companies… Now There Are 6 — All Get Their News From Rothschild

Back up link incase this film is deleted from youtube: BitChute.com

New York Times Calls for UN Takeover of America (Is This Treason?) Previous post

