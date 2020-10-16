Senior U.s. Army Official Says There’ll Never Be A Return To 'normal' Post Covid
A senior U.S. Army official says that there’ll probably never be a return to “normal” post-COVID and that rules such as social distancing and mask wearing will likely become permanent.

During a speech at the U.S. Army’s annual conference, Bruce Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said that measures implemented across the country will remain in place across the defense industry to protect against the shut down of production facilities.

He also suggested that the restrictions should remain in place for the general public.

“I don’t know that I would ever say it’s totally back to normal,” said Jette.

“I don’t see us backing off of using these same techniques on a contouring basis, even as the vaccine continues to mature.”

“I would say we don’t back off of the COVID-19 standards because it will also reduce the impact of flu and other illnesses,” he added.

“We think continuing to apply these same techniques would be further beneficial to the people and to the Army overall.”

As Zero Hedge notes, the Army is the “canary in the coal mine” for such measures “that would put the entirety of American society a mere stone’s throw away from being forced to do the same.”

As we previously highlighted, CNN also pushed the notion that life would never return to normal in an article written by their international security editor Nick Paton Walsh.

In the piece, Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”

Bill Gates also warned that the world won’t return to normal until there is widespread take up of a second coronavirus vaccine.

Source: Summit.news

