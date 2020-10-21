San Diego School District Announces it Will Eliminate Grading Standards to ‘Combat Racism’

The San Diego Unified School District has announced that it will eliminate its previously used grading standards in order to “combat racism”.

The move came about after it was revealed that just 7% of D or F grades are handed out to white students, while 23% went to Native Americans, 23% of failing grades went to Hispanics and 20% went to black students.

However, instead of trying to develop an actual understanding of why this is taking place, the school district simply announced that “discrimination” and “racism” were to blame before embarking on a complete do-over of the grading system in order to combat this apparent injustice.

Academic grades will now not be dependent on early tests (meaning students could flunk them and not have it affect their final grade), and grades “will now focus on mastery of the material, not a yearly average.”

Teachers will also not be able to consider non-material factors like bad behavior in the classroom and not handing in work on time when grading students.

The horrific irony of this of course is that is will simply incentivize already underperforming students to act out in class and miss coursework deadlines.

“The board will also review potential student disparities stemming from its zero-tolerance disciplinary policy on cheating in the coming weeks,” reports NBC News.

Once again, this will only have the impact of encouraging underperforming students to cheat more.

“This is part of our honest reckoning as a school district,” said SDUSD Vice President Richard Barrera.

“If we’re actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years.”

All of these measures are guaranteed to harm non-white students, not help them.

By way of the bigotry of low expectations, predominantly white liberal education officials are enacting policies that will increase the chances of Native American, Hispanic and black students leaving school with lackadaisical mental attitudes and poor skill sets, making their entry into the jobs market even harder.

“This epitomizes the liberal strategy for eliminating the racial disparities they endlessly obsess on: bring everyone down to a lowest common denominator. This debases education, as moonbattery debases everything it touches,” writes Dave Blount.

“Allowing progressives to take over the schools was a catastrophic error.”

Source: Summit.news