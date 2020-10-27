Ron Paul Is The New Covid 'surge' All About The Election
Coronavirus

Ron Paul: Is the New Covid ‘Surge’ All About the Election?

The fear and panic is being stoked heavily, once again, about surges in cases and surges in hospitalizations.

Former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb (who is on the board of at least seven big pharma and medical policy companies) is calling for a “mandatory nationwide mask mandate”!

Are we really returning to April levels of Covid, or is this a last-minute political ploy just a week from election day?

Plus… Florida orders an investigation into all reported Covid deaths. Today on the Liberty Report:

Source: YouTube.com

Hillary Clinton Still Salty 4 Years Later: ‘I Was Born to be President’ Previous post

Related Articles

Naples Anti Lockdown Protests
CoronavirusNews

Italians Rise Up Against ‘Health Dictatorship’

The Venezuelan Institute For Scientific Research (ivic)
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

Maduro: Venezuela Developed Medicine That ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ With No Side-Effects

Vancouver Council Votes Against Mandatory Mask Mandate
CoronavirusNews

Vancouver Council Votes Against Mandatory Mask Mandate

Italy Spontaneous Anti Lockdown Protesters After New Covid 19 Restrictions Announced
ControlCoronavirusNewsPolice State

Italy: Spontaneous Anti-lockdown Protesters After New Covid-19 Restrictions Announced