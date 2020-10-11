Breaking: Public Health England Will Combine Flu and Covid Statistics From Now On

According to ‘Public Health England‘:

This report summarises the information from the surveillance systems which are used to monitor the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in England. More information on the surveillance systems are available here.

The report is based on data from week 39 (between 21 August and 27 September 2020) and for some indicators daily data up to 29 September 2020. References to COVID-19 represent the disease name and SARS-CoV-2 represent the virus name.

Data is reported from week 27 (week beginning 29 June 2020) onwards. For reports with data prior to week 27, consult previous reports here.

This will be the last COVID-19 surveillance report, as of 8 October 2020, the information in this report will be published in a combined Weekly flu and COVID-19 Surveillance Report on GOV.UK.

Continue reading: Assets.publishing.service.gov.uk [pdf]