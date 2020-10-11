Public Health England Will Combine Flu And Covid Statistics From Now On
CoronavirusFalse FlagsHealthcareNews

Breaking: Public Health England Will Combine Flu and Covid Statistics From Now On

According to ‘Public Health England‘:

This report summarises the information from the surveillance systems which are used to monitor the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in England. More information on the surveillance systems are available here.

The report is based on data from week 39 (between 21 August and 27 September 2020) and for some indicators daily data up to 29 September 2020. References to COVID-19 represent the disease name and SARS-CoV-2 represent the virus name.

Data is reported from week 27 (week beginning 29 June 2020) onwards. For reports with data prior to week 27, consult previous reports here.

This will be the last COVID-19 surveillance report, as of 8 October 2020, the information in this report will be published in a combined Weekly flu and COVID-19 Surveillance Report on GOV.UK.

Public Health England Will Combine Flu And Covid Statistics From Now On

Continue reading: Assets.publishing.service.gov.uk [pdf]

Former Illuminati Member Explains UFOs & Aliens Previous post

Related Articles

Your Post Covid Life Will Be Controlled By Track & Trace Apps Funded By The Rockefeller & Clinton Foundations
Big BrotherClintonControlCoronavirusPolice StateRockefeller

Your Post-COVID Life Will Be Controlled By Track & Trace Apps Funded by the Rockefeller & Clinton Foundations

Who (accidentally) Confirms Covid Is No More Dangerous Than Flu
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Covid is No More Dangerous Than Flu

16,000 Doctors & Scientists Sign Declaration Strongly Opposing A 2nd Lockdown
CoronavirusInspiration

16,000 Doctors & Scientists Sign Declaration Strongly Opposing a 2nd Lockdown

Coronavirus Police Abuse
CoronavirusFalse FlagsSatanism

COVID Taught Us: We Have No Human Rights