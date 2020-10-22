Pfizer to Start Testing its Covid-19 Vaccine in Children as Young as 12

Pfizer, one of four companies in the U.S. working to develop a potential coronavirus vaccine, announced that it had received FDA approval to include children as young as twelve years old to participate in its ongoing trials.

by Erin Elizabeth (excerpts)

This expansion follows continued calls from health officials to expand testing to younger populations to ensure an eventual vaccine will be safe and effective for them.

Until now, people under the age of sixteen had not been included in any U.S. vaccine trials. L.J. Tan, chief strategy officer of the Immunization Action Coalition, said:

“I think this is a really big deal. Without clinical trials actually done in children, the only way to actually extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine into children would be to rely on the adult data.”

