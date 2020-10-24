People Prevented from Buying ‘Non-Essential’ Items Due to Lockdown

People living under new lockdown rules in Wales have been prevented from buying so-called “non-essential” items, which are being covered with plastic sheeting at supermarkets.

“Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this?” asked journalist Grant Tucker.

The image shows shop workers covering up what appear to be duvets and other bedding products.

Why people should be prevented from buying bedding products during a coronavirus lockdown is anyone’s guess, but it’s par for the course given how much society has been deformed thanks to such petty restrictions.

It seems that “just two weeks to flatten the curve” has turned into a perpetual state of abuse.

As we previously highlighted, during the first lockdown back in April, a police force in the UK threatened to start searching people’s shopping baskets in order to catch coronavirus lockdown violators.

Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley prompted outrage after he appeared in a video to warn people who were buying unessential items at grocery stores that their purchases may be scrutinized by the authorities.

“We will not at this stage be starting to marshal supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate, necessary item but again be under no illusion, if people do not heed the warnings and the pleas that I’m making today, we will start to do that,” said Adderley.

In the same month, one shopper was fined by police for buying wine and potato chips, which were deemed to be “non-essential” items.

Residents of Wales are currently under a ‘Tier 3’ lockdown, which means people are being urged to stay at home, must not visit other households, while pubs, restaurants, gyms, churches and shops deemed “non-essential” are all closed.

