No Excess Mortality Normal Mortality Rate And No Pandemic Graph
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

ONS Statistics: Normal Mortality Rate and NO PANDEMIC

The orange line is the average death rate from all causes between 2015 and 2019.

The red line is the death rate from all causes in 2020 including deaths caused by lockdown and the two lines are currently the same while the country is being locked down because of a ‘crisis’ of ‘cases’ – not deaths – from people testing positive in a test not testing for the ‘virus’.

Jail them all and throw the key away. – David Icke

No Excess Mortality Normal Mortality Rate And No Pandemic Graph

Office of National Statistics (ONS)

Where’s the pandemic? ONS figures showing no current excess mortality:

Source: UK Column on YouTube.com (Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson).

